Homicide Victim Identification

ANAHEIM, Calif. (May 2, 2022) – Homicide detectives have publicly identified 36-year-old Anaheim resident Gildardo Parrales Gracian as the victim of the May 1, 2022 homicide that occurred at La Palma Park in Anaheim.

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, just after 10 p.m., Anaheim Police Officers responded to gunshots on the north side of La Palma Park, in the City of Anaheim. The location was the site of the annual Anaheim Cinco de Mayo Festival. Arriving officers located Gracian suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Gracian was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A group of juvenile subjects were also detained and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation revealed a fight erupted involving the group of juveniles. During the fight, a 17-year-old, male, resident of Anaheim fired a handgun. At least one gunshot struck Gracian who was a bystander, and not involved in the fight.

The juvenile suspect has been booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder, because of his age, no additional identifying information will be provided. Detectives are not releasing the reason for the fight that led to the shooting.

APD homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.