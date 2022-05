All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is coming back home to NOLA and joining the New Orleans Saints, and sure enough, Jameis Winston couldn’t be any more excited about it. The Saints quarterback didn’t need to say or write any word to show how ecstatic he is with the news. Quote-tweeting the team’s post about signing Mathieu, Winston added a honey, a badger and their symbol. For those not in the know, Mathieu is nicknamed “Honey Badger” because of his ability to force turnovers since he was in college.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO