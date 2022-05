TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a season full of heroes #3 Florida State softball can add Jahni Kerr’s name to the list as the Seminoles’ centerfielder delivered a solo home run to straightaway center in the bottom of the seventh to walk off arch-rival #12 Florida 2-1. It was a game worthy of one of softball’s closest rivalries and worthy of two of the sports best defenses as the teams combined for just three runs on eight hits. Stellar defense and better pitching kept both sides at bay before Kerr lifted the ‘Noles (46-5) past the Gators (38-14).

12 HOURS AGO