ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk's Bid May Scare Talent and Advertisers, Twitter Says

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

New filing outlines litany of risk related to its ongoing acquisition by Elon Musk.

The ongoing saga of Elon Musk's attempt to buy social media platform Twitter has added another chapter.

Musk, the capricious chief executive of electric car company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, has spent weeks courting, trolling, doubling back and playing hard to get with the company.

Finally he offered $44 billion for it lock, stock and barrel — and Twitter accepted that deal, with some contingencies.

Musk can't disparage Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and he had to outline his plans to finance the deal.

The result thus far has been a sketch of one of history's largest leveraged buyouts, involving three holding companies, a staking of Tesla shares as collateral and an inventive reverse merger to transfer the company to Musk.

It has also resulted in a collective freakout among Twitter employees — and a daily game among the world's business press, as each outlet tries to guess what the new angle in this story will be.

Or they just follow Musk's never ending tweets, which have already violated terms of the deal and lead to speculation that Musk doesn't actually want to buy Twitter in the first place.

Now, however, we have the first tangible signs that both company's are worried about Musk's volatile behavior and how it might affect the bottom line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ur02i_0fR2Y9DI00
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A new document filed by Twitter with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows the company warning that uncertainty surround Musk could cost it staff and advertisers.

The 10-Q, which you can read in its entirety here, was filed for the quarterly period ending March 31.

In it, Twitter lists a litany of concerns related to Musk on its risk factor page.

"During the period prior to the closing of the merger, our business is exposed to certain inherent risks and certain restrictions on our business under the terms of the Merger Agreement that could harm our business relationships, financial condition, operating results, cash flows, and business," the filing states.

"Including:

• potential uncertainty regarding our future plans and strategy, including business model changes and transformation;

• whether advertisers continue their spending on our platform;

• our inability to attract and retain people on Twitter and increase their level of engagement, including ad engagement, and its impact on revenue;

• our inability to develop or acquire new products, product features and services, improve our existing products and services, including with respect to Promoted Products, video and performance advertising, or increase or maintain the value of our products and services;

• the possibility of disruption to our business and operations resulting from the announcement and pendency of the merger, including diversion of management attention and resources;

• our inability to attract and retain key personnel and recruit prospective employees, and the possibility that our current employees could be distracted, and their productivity decline as a result, due to uncertainty regarding the merger;

• the inability to pursue alternative business opportunities or make changes to our business pending the completion of the merger, and other restrictions on our ability to conduct our business;

• our inability to freely issue securities, incur indebtedness (subject to certain exceptions), or declare or authorize any dividend or distribution without Parent's approval;

• our inability to solicit other acquisition proposals during the pendency of the merger;

• the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger Agreement and the merger, which may materially and adversely affect our financial condition and cash flows;

• negative impacts arising from global and domestic economic and geopolitical trends and events, including the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic; and

• other developments beyond our control that may affect the timing or success of the merger."

Is a Lawsuit in the Offing?

Twitter also warns repeatedly of risks related to possible litigation related to the merger with Musk and the hazards of doing a deal that closes on time and within terms.

"Regardless of the outcome of any future litigation related to the merger, such litigation may be time-consuming and expensive and may distract our management from running the day-to-day operations of our business," the company states.

"The litigation costs and diversion of management’s attention and resources to address the claims and counterclaims in any litigation related to the merger may materially adversely affect our business, results of operations, prospects, cash flows, and financial condition."

Twitter then points out that if the deal falls through for any reason, it could face a lawsuit or multiple lawsuits that could be related to the failed merger.

That would reflect unfavorably on the company, which would have to explain to shareholders why they have experienced a lost in share value, seen less talent recruited and scared off advertisers.

"Any litigation related to the merger may result in negative publicity or an unfavorable impression of us, which could adversely affect the price of our common stock, impair our ability to recruit or retain employees, damage our relationships with our advertisers and other business partners, or otherwise materially harm our operations and financial performance," Twitter state.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Thousands of disgruntled Twitter users are flocking to rival social network 'Mastodon' in the wake of Elon Musk's $44bn acquisition announcement

Thousands of disgruntled Twitter users have been flocking to rival social network Mastodon in response to Elon Musk's takeover announcement. The platform, which is often seen as an alternative to Twitter, gained nearly 30,000 new users on the day the Tesla billionaire had his $44 billion (£34.5 billion) offer for the microblogging site accepted.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Lawsuits#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Twtr
TheStreet

Ford Has a Powerful Surprise That Rivals Won't Like

During a recent earnings call, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report president and CEO Jim Farley described the F-150 Lightning pickup as "a truly breakthrough electric truck." "The excitement around the truck is like nothing I've ever seen in my career," Farley said, according to a transcript of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Volkswagen Wins Surprising Trophy Against Tesla

Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report is needling Elon Musk. The German automaker recently blew by CEO Musk's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report in a major category. Sales figures are all well and good, but the two vehicle making giants threw down on something that really matters: tattoos.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Will Tesla Stock Be Next to Retest This Year’s Low?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report stock was one of a handful of tech names that were able to stand relatively strong amid the onslaught of selling pressure. At one point, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Tesla and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report were leading the charge higher, with the stocks cruising higher going into the end of March. In fact, Tesla stock rallied in 10 out of 11 sessions, with its lone down day being a loss of just 0.32%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Promise to Ukraine Bears Fruit

Elon Musk promises a lot. And often he does not keep his promises. This makes the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder's detractors, who consider him a megalomaniac, say that they will only believe his promises when they see him take action. This was the case in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Will Envy the Permit That Baidu Just Received

Is your Mom tech-savvy? Baidu (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report really wants to know. "Moms aren't usually known for their technological expertise ... is tech one of the things you're helping your mom with this #mothersday?" the Chinese tech giant asked in a May 3 tweet. 'Welcome to the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
85K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy