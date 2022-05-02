ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (AP) — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor in his home state after two seasons with...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

‘Momentum’ for dumping yearly scholarship limits in football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — College football coaches are pushing for changes to NCAA rules to help stabilize rosters depleted by transfers. The proposals would lift the yearly cap on how many players a school can sign and create designated windows in which a player must enter the transfer portal to retain immediate eligibility. Support for the changes is gaining ‘momentum.’ Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, says the changes would help bring some order to what has become a chaotic time in college football. Berry says the coaches’ proposal would scrap the current cap that limits schools to signing 25 players per year. Those players can be either high school recruits or transfers. The overall scholarship cap of 85 would remain in place.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texas Tech Baseball is Good

I really can't believe I'm having to say this but, Texas Tech Baseball is good. I know, I know, the Red Raiders probably won't host a regional. They definitely won't be a top-eight national seed, but they are a long way from a bad baseball team. The latest NCAA Tournament projection from d1baseball.com has the Red Raiders as a two-seed in the Coral Gables Regional.
LUBBOCK, TX
KVIA

Former UTEP guard Souley Boum commits to Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio -For potentially the second straight season, UTEP can root for one of their own fan favorites at the Power Six level. Guard Souley Boum, who led UTEP in scoring last season with 19.9 points per game, committed to Xavier on Monday about one month after entering the transfer portal.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Mound, TX
Waco, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
WacoTrib.com

Baylor signs West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges

Baylor announced the signing of former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges on Tuesday. It marked the second straight day that Baylor announced a transfer joining the team following Monday's signing of former BYU forward Caleb Lohner. Bridges, who will be a junior in 2022-23, committed to Baylor on April 20 after entering the transfer portal.
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ Trey Wade trades hardwood for gridiron

Arkansas Football had three players to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three more were invited to camps as undrafted free agents. On Monday, that number grew to seven players, but not in a way that you would think. Trey Wade, who played his final eligible basketball season with Arkansas following a transfer from Wichita State, has been invited to attend rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals. 🚨TREY WADE MAKES THE CARDINALS ROOKIE CAMP!!!🚨 YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT… TREY WADE IS IN THE NFL!!! pic.twitter.com/Rl87lMKMeA — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) May 2, 2022 Razorback fans were shocked in mid-April, when head basketball coach Eric...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

South Dakota St. transfer Baylor Scheierman commits to Creighton

South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman has committed to Creighton, he tells On3. “I picked Creighton because I feel like I fit in perfectly with how they play and I feel like I can help elevate the team, even more, to ultimately do the things that they want to do and I want to do. And to make it more special it would be at home.”
CREIGHTON, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
Hutch Post

WSU parts ways with AD Darron Boatright

WICHITA, Kan.—Wichita State University has parted ways with current Athletic Director Darron Boatright. Boatright became AD for WSU in 2015. WSU President Rick Muma has selected Sarah Adams to serve as the interim AD. Adams was hired in June of 2021 as an associate AD and senior women's administrator. Adams served as deputy athletic director at Eastern Washington before joining the Shockers.
WICHITA, KS
KESQ

NFL assigns 4 international players to AFC South teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has added four players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to each team in the AFC South as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program. The NFL announced Tuesday the players assigned to Indianapolis, Houston, Tennessee and Jacksonville. The AFC South teams will keep the players on the roster through training camp. Then the teams can get an international player exemption for an extra player on the practice squad, and teams also can promote any of the players to the active roster. This is the sixth year for the league’s program designed to give international players a chance to compete in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Wasatch Academy#Flower Mound High School#Baylor#Ap#Cougars
FMX 94.5

Is the Texas Tech Softball Program Broken?

Over the weekend the Texas Tech Athletics Department announced that the entire Red Raiders softball coaching staff had been relieved of their duties. Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami Ward and her coaching staff had been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. “We...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy