5.2.22 – Cole & Company Podcast

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday six Belvidere football players put pen to paper to play college football this fall. Kaden Finnestad and Warren Taylor will be sticking close to home to play at Rockford University next year. Chris Boose will be at Roosevelt in the fall, next up Juston Dennis will be at Liberty Preparatory, then Mikey Loeding will head out to the tri-state area to play at Loras in Dubuque, Iowa. Finally, Aaron Wolman will head north and play at UW-Oshkosh. Athletic director Josh Stenquist marked this group of seniors as the first class to help bring the Bucs back to their winning ways in the years to come.
Robert Griffin III teased a return to the NFL stage this week when a report surfaced that he ran a 40-yard dash at Rich Eisen's charity event and showed he's still in top form. The former second overall draft pick told Eisen he started getting phone calls from NFL executives...
Steven Johnson, a tight end who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1988, made headlines in 2021 for his involvement with Sonya Curry, mother to NBA players Steph Curry and Seth Curry. Sonya filed for divorce after 33 years of marriage with Dell Curry and the pair accused...
The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
Illinois State defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-2, during a baseball game between the Hawkeyes and Redbirds at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday. Iowa struggled to hit while runners were on base, but pitcher Duncan Davitt faced thirteen hitters and struck out five. Iowa faces Purdue on Friday in...
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Centennial did not meet their goal of a state-record 7,343 fans in attendance Tuesday night. But it hardly mattered. KCCI Sports Director Scott Reister breaks down the action from Pack the Pitch, where nearly 4,000 fans saw months of hard work come to life.
(Indianola) The American Rivers Conference Track Meet will be held next week at Loras College in Dubuque. Nodaway Valley graduate Shane Breheny is a member of the distance group at Simpson College. “This outdoor season I had a good 1500 I opened up with at Wartburg and just this past weekend I had a really great meet here at Simpson in the 3000M Steeplechase.”
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Avery Wapp struck out ten over seven innings to lead Bloomington to a 4-1 win over Olympia in softball action on Wednesday. Metamora, East Peoria, Normal Community, and Illini Bluffs also won softball games. Washington, Morton, Pekin and Dunlap won baseball games. Lincoln-Way West beat Bloomington-Normal, 19-4, in the first girls […]
GALESBURG — Galesburg High School's Koen Derry has decided where he'll continue his basketball career. Derry will hit the hardwood for North Iowa Area Community College, an NJCAA Division II school located in Mason City, Iowa. The senior made it official Tuesday morning inside Galesburg's John Thiel Gymnasium. Fellow...
Comments / 0