Ames, IA

5.2.22 – Cole & Company Podcast

By Cole Bair
 2 days ago

Monday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. Tommy Birch...

WIFR

Six Belvidere football players sign on to play at college level

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday six Belvidere football players put pen to paper to play college football this fall. Kaden Finnestad and Warren Taylor will be sticking close to home to play at Rockford University next year. Chris Boose will be at Roosevelt in the fall, next up Juston Dennis will be at Liberty Preparatory, then Mikey Loeding will head out to the tri-state area to play at Loras in Dubuque, Iowa. Finally, Aaron Wolman will head north and play at UW-Oshkosh. Athletic director Josh Stenquist marked this group of seniors as the first class to help bring the Bucs back to their winning ways in the years to come.
BELVIDERE, IL
Yardbarker

Browns not expected to move QB Baker Mayfield before June?

The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois State

Illinois State defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-2, during a baseball game between the Hawkeyes and Redbirds at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday. Iowa struggled to hit while runners were on base, but pitcher Duncan Davitt faced thirteen hitters and struck out five. Iowa faces Purdue on Friday in...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny fans Pack the Pitch on near-record night

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Centennial did not meet their goal of a state-record 7,343 fans in attendance Tuesday night. But it hardly mattered. KCCI Sports Director Scott Reister breaks down the action from Pack the Pitch, where nearly 4,000 fans saw months of hard work come to life.
ANKENY, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for May 4, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Avery Wapp struck out ten over seven innings to lead Bloomington to a 4-1 win over Olympia in softball action on Wednesday. Metamora, East Peoria, Normal Community, and Illini Bluffs also won softball games. Washington, Morton, Pekin and Dunlap won baseball games. Lincoln-Way West beat Bloomington-Normal, 19-4, in the first girls […]
PEORIA, IL

