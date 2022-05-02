ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: Effectiveness of an insurance enrollment support tool on insurance rates and cancer prevention in community health centers: a quasi-experimental study

By Nathalie Huguet
 4 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 587 (2022) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 30 October 2021. Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in the author names. The given names and family names of all authors were erroneously...

