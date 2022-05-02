ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Hike of the Week: Balanced Rock Trail in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve

phoenixmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the many interesting geological features in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Balanced Rock is a star attraction. Hike to it by way of the many trails...

www.phoenixmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Olivia White

These are the most expensive cities in Arizona

Arizona is one of the biggest states in America, with a population of over 7 million people. The Sonoran Desert, Saguaro National Park, and the Grand Canyon are among well-known attractions in Arizona. Arizona's cultural diversity sets its art, visuals, and music apart from the rest of the country.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoran#Mcdowell Sonoran Preserve#N 136th St
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Mexican Food In Tucson, Arizona?

Walk around the streets of Tucson, Arizona, and experience a unique culture unlike anywhere else. There is something truly special about this community, which is one of the reasons I enjoy visiting it. The food is another great part of the Tucson community, and there are many great places to eat. There's one type of food that is particularly great around these parts, and that's the Mexican food.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Costly New Lease

A long time restaurant is now closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Roosevelt Row in the heart of Phoenix has seen significant upgrades and renovations over the last several years. With it has come a number of new high-profile restaurants. It’s also brought with it higher leasing agreements, with restaurants paying significantly more now than ever in the past. And now, the swelling lease numbers have forced a long-time favorite restaurant out of its location in Roosevelt Row.
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Greyson F

New Restaurant Opening in Old Funeral Home, Menu is To Die For

New restaurant is opening without all the meat.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. When it comes to sitting down and enjoying a meal, doing so in a former funeral home might not be at the top of everyone’s list. But don’t worry, a new restaurant that is opening up in an old funeral home is meat-free, and one can only hope the menu is to die for.
PHOENIX, AZ
InsideHook

Arizona’s Wild Horses Are Living Emblems of the Old West

Framed by the Superstition Mountains and swaths of giant saguaro cactus, Bush Highway in Mesa might be one of Arizona’s most scenic drives. It sweeps through 15 miles of Tonto National Forest, where Upland Sonoran Desert steadily gives way to Ponderosa pine-covered mountains just half an hour from downtown Phoenix. The lower Salt River also winds its way through here. Lined by mesquite, palo verde and acacia trees, it’s where the wild horses come to cool off, especially during the hot season when temperatures average over 100 degrees. The Tonto National Forest was established in 1905, but according to state records, wild horses roamed here many years before that.
ARIZONA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Surprise, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Surprise (Arizona) was named after Flora Mae Statler, who ironically said in 1938 that she "would be astonished if the town ever amounted to much." Surprise increased to a population of around 118,000 people in 2010, making it Arizona's sixth fastest growing city. If you're craving pub food, Mexican cuisine with a Southwestern twist, or even fusion Vietnamese meals, there's a place in Surprise for you.
SURPRISE, AZ
Greyson F

Fast-Food Mexican Chain from Utah Opening First Location

Another Mexican restaurant is opening.Erick Su/Unsplash. When it comes to tasty Mexican food, the first state that comes to mind likely isn’t Utah. However, one Utah-based Mexican fast-food chain has honed its craft, by making everything on its menu from scratch, every single day (including the tortillas), and is expanding into new markets. It is also now looking to compete with the assortment of Mexican restaurants in the Valley, with the chain’s very first Arizona location.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy