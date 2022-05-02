ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto Library Expands Service Hours

cityofpaloalto.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palo Alto Library is expanding hours at all...

www.cityofpaloalto.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Piedmont Mayor installs backyard home, touts ADUs to help solve housing woes

PIEDMONT – Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have been pitched as one potential solution to the state's housing crisis. The mayor of Piedmont, who supports the construction of the small backyard homes, is living by her own message. Residents in Mayor Teddy Gray King's neighborhood got a show Wednesday afternoon as a prefabricated ADU was delivered in grand fashion. "Here is my backyard, which was pretty spacious and really just a perfect spot to build a freestanding house for my dad," said Piedmont Mayor Teddy Gray King, walking into her back yard.When King lost her mom last year, she was...
PIEDMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Take the BART System Expansion Policy update survey

To best serve the needs of an evolving Bay Area, BART is revisiting our System Expansion Policy. The updated policy will guide us as we consider new ways to expand and improve our system. As part of these efforts, BART has developed a brief survey to help us understand your...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Mateo County to open new ‘test to treat’ site as COVID-19 cases increase

San Mateo County health officials reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in the last month but they are not concerned about the increase. Marc Meulman, director of public health, policy and planning at San Mateo County Health, shared the county’s updated case numbers Tuesday with the Board of Supervisors at the board’s first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy