Palo Alto Library Expands Service Hours

PIEDMONT – Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have been pitched as one potential solution to the state's housing crisis. The mayor of Piedmont, who supports the construction of the small backyard homes, is living by her own message. Residents in Mayor Teddy Gray King's neighborhood got a show Wednesday afternoon as a prefabricated ADU was delivered in grand fashion. "Here is my backyard, which was pretty spacious and really just a perfect spot to build a freestanding house for my dad," said Piedmont Mayor Teddy Gray King, walking into her back yard.When King lost her mom last year, she was...

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO