Congress & Courts

ERLC commends high court’s 9-0 ruling in flag case

By TOM STRODE, Baptist Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (BP)—The Southern Baptist Convention’s religious freedom entity welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling (May 2) that the city of Boston violated the constitutionally protected right to free speech by prohibiting the flying of the Christian flag. In a 9-0 judgment that united the conservative...

