Pittsburgh, PA

The Open Road sells beer, wine and spirits without the hangover

By Kristy Locklin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel Babitz is a big drinker. She even sells beer, wine and spirits from around the world. But you won’t get tipsy on products sold at her bottle shop because they all are non-alcoholic. “I’m a well-hydrated person,” she says with a laugh. After a six-month...

