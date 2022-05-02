ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicted cardiovascular disease risk and prescribing of antihypertensive therapy among patients with hypertension in Australia using MedicineInsight

By Jacqueline Roseleur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypertension guidelines recommend that absolute cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk guide the management of hypertensive patients. This study aimed to assess the proportion of patients with diagnosed hypertension with sufficient data to calculate absolute CVD risk and determine whether CVD risk is associated with prescribing of antihypertensive therapies. This was a cross-sectional...

MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
The Guardian

Certain gut microbes may affect stroke risk and severity, scientists find

Scientists have identified specific groups of gut microbes that could increase or decrease someone’s risk of suffering the most common type of stroke. The research, presented at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) in Lyon, France, adds to growing evidence that alterations in the gut microbiome could play a role in cardiovascular disease.
Neuropsychiatric symptoms and seizure related with serum cytokine in epilepsy patients

Neuroinflammation contributes to epileptogenesis and ictogenesis. Various signals of neuroinflammation lead to neuronal hyper-excitability. Since an interplay between epilepsy, psychiatric comorbidities and neuroinflammation has been suggested, we explored psychiatric symptoms in epilepsy patients, and the relationship with neuroinflammation. We screened epilepsy patients who were admitted for video-EEG monitoring between July 2019 and December 2020. Enrolled patients were asked to respond to neuropsychiatric questionnaires (Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) and Neuropsychiatric Inventory-Questionnaire (NPI-Q)) on admission. Serum cytokines (IL-1Î², IL-2, IL-6, IFN-Î³, CCL2, and CCL5) were measured by ELISA on admission, and within 6Â h after a seizure. We enrolled 134 patients, and 32 patients (23.9%) had seizures during monitoring. Cytokine levels did not change after seizures, but IL-2 and IL-6 increased in cases of generalized tonic"“clonic seizures. The HADS-A score was lower in Q4 of CCL5 (p-value"‰="‰0.016) and anxiety was also less common in Q4 of CCL5 (p-value"‰="‰0.042). NPI-Q question 4 (depression) severity was higher in CCL2 (p-value"‰="‰0.024). This suggested that psychiatric symptoms may also be related to inflammatory processes in epilepsy patients. Further large, standardized studies are necessary to underpin the inflammatory mechanisms in epilepsy and psychiatric symptoms.
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
