Predicted cardiovascular disease risk and prescribing of antihypertensive therapy among patients with hypertension in Australia using MedicineInsight

Neuroinflammation contributes to epileptogenesis and ictogenesis. Various signals of neuroinflammation lead to neuronal hyper-excitability. Since an interplay between epilepsy, psychiatric comorbidities and neuroinflammation has been suggested, we explored psychiatric symptoms in epilepsy patients, and the relationship with neuroinflammation. We screened epilepsy patients who were admitted for video-EEG monitoring between July 2019 and December 2020. Enrolled patients were asked to respond to neuropsychiatric questionnaires (Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) and Neuropsychiatric Inventory-Questionnaire (NPI-Q)) on admission. Serum cytokines (IL-1Î², IL-2, IL-6, IFN-Î³, CCL2, and CCL5) were measured by ELISA on admission, and within 6Â h after a seizure. We enrolled 134 patients, and 32 patients (23.9%) had seizures during monitoring. Cytokine levels did not change after seizures, but IL-2 and IL-6 increased in cases of generalized tonic"“clonic seizures. The HADS-A score was lower in Q4 of CCL5 (p-value"‰="‰0.016) and anxiety was also less common in Q4 of CCL5 (p-value"‰="‰0.042). NPI-Q question 4 (depression) severity was higher in CCL2 (p-value"‰="‰0.024). This suggested that psychiatric symptoms may also be related to inflammatory processes in epilepsy patients. Further large, standardized studies are necessary to underpin the inflammatory mechanisms in epilepsy and psychiatric symptoms.

