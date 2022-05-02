Public Notice: Antidegradation Alternatives Analysis for the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Notice Date: May 2, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has completed a draft antidegradation alternatives analysis for discharge of treated wastewater to the Cedar River. The action being considered is construction of an aerobic granular sludge (AGS) process to enhance nutrient removal and replace some of the existing WPCF processes (e.g. roughing filters and AP process). The Cedar River is protected for Class A1 primary contact recreational and B(WW-1), HH warm water beneficial uses.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed treatment alternative must do so in writing within 30 days of the date shown at the top of this notice. Comments may be submitted to the City Clerk by hand delivery, mail or email:

Office of the City Clerk

City Hall

101 First Street SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Copies of this notice and the associated draft antidegradation alternatives analysis report are on file and available for public inspection from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday at the above address. Copies of this information may be requested by contacting the City Clerk at 319-286-5060 or the above email address. The City will submit a summary of comments received, and the associated City responses, to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the final antidegradation alternatives analysis report subject to IDNR review and approval.