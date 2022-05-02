Celebrate Mother's Day at Noelridge Greenhouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – May 2, 2022 – The annual Mother’s Day Showcase is Sunday, May 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Noelridge Greenhouse, 4900 Council Street NE. Admission is free of charge. This year, visitors will enjoy seeing 60,000 plants as well as exhibits and information on orchids, Monarch butterflies, Master Gardeners, Harshbarger Hosta Society, and a display celebrating the Noelridge Greenhouse 50th Anniversary.

Midwest Garden Gal, Lisa Hinzman Howard, is attending to answer questions, and to promote and sell copies of her new book, Cheap Tricks Gardening. Professionally designed hanging baskets, coleus plants, New Guinea Impatiens, native plants, perennials, house plants, and orchids will be available for sale. Birdfeeders, garden labels, and handcrafted pressed flower cards may be purchased as well. Funny Face Designs by Lori will be there to paint children’s faces, eye art for $7 and full-face art for $10.

For those who are interested in volunteering at the greenhouse, The Friends of Noelridge will provide information on how to get involved. They will also be selling fairy gardens, cactus cocktails, and succulent sundaes to raise funds for the benefit of Noelridge Greenhouse.

Call the Noelridge Greenhouse, 319-286-5762, for more information.

# # #