BOWIE, Md. – For the first time in five years, the Bowie State softball program has been crowned the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division Champions announced by the league office Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs will enter this year’s conference tournament as the No. 3 seed overall and will host No. 6 Elizabeth City State (10-6) in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.

BOWIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO