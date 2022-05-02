ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Fishing Rods Market 2022 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand, and Growth Anticipation through 2027

In the research titled "Global Fishing Rods Market" from 2022 to 2027, MarkNtel Advisors provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market drivers and restraints, as well as the industry. Through the use of cutting-edge research methodology during the report creation, it accurately presents an effective business plan for achieving...

Benzinga

Digital Transformation Of Emerging Markets Could Mean Continued Opportunity For Newly NASDAQ Listed Japanese Company

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HTCR is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions provider and leading development company in the enterprise business sector. In February, the company was uplisted to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and rang the opening bell.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Marketplaces, BNPL Give ‘Analog’ Steel Industry a Shot at Optimized Pricing, Supply Chains

There’s nothing more representative of the smokestack economy, nothing more analog, even essential, than steel. The steel industry itself is complex, global in scope, and comprises all manner of offerings: flat steel, rolled steel, steel used in structures. Agricultural firms need steel, water companies do too, and there’s no end of manufacturers who need the commodity.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Competition#Impact Analysis#Markntel#The Fishing Rods Market#Swot#Porter S#Pestle
Fortune

Countries will solve the chip crisis by working together, not by acting alone

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Computer chips are the new oil. A country needs enough of them to meet its needs, must worry about securing supply, and produce as much of it as possible to benefit from high global demand. And, like oil, a small number of actors in a complex security environment control production. Microchips define geopolitics and remake world alliances.
TECHNOLOGY
KTLA

Does tipping really produce better service?

Tipping is deeply ingrained in the U.S. economy as a means for consumers to incentivize and reward good service. But does it really work as intended? Maybe not as much as many people think, say experts. “When I first started studying the tipping-service relationship, I found a relatively weak relationship between customers’ ratings of service […]
BUSINESS
pymnts

Fear and the Unknown Slowing B2B Business Growth

A recent proliferation of fraud in the business-to-business (B2B) space has resulted in tangible negative outcomes for many companies, hindering their B2B business development. In fact, 54% of retailers and 44% of manufacturers fail to accept new customers due to fraud concerns, according to “Risk and Resilience,” a PYMNTS and...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Barclays: Nearshoring Can Offer ‘Material Profitability’ Even for Fast Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Leveraging domestic sourcing and technology can help fashion companies with both margins and sustainability, Barclays analysts said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Hand Wringing' and 'Finger Pointing' Define US-China TradeZara Gets Size-Inclusive with Good American CollabZara Targets Boutique in David vs. Goliath DisputeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
rigzone.com

Kongsberg Vessel-to-Cloud Infrastructure Picked For 100 Ships

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed a fleet agreement with an unnamed large industrial shipowner to provide its vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, Vessel Insight, to over 100 vessels. Kongsberg Digital sees the deal with the tanker owner as a major step towards the digitalization of the shipping industry. “We are very proud to...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Epson and Ishida Introduce Integrated Grocery Weigh and Label Solution

Epson ColorWorks Label Printer and Ishida Weigh Scales Integrate to Provide On-Demand, Full-Color Price and Weight Labels for Grocery Stores. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US convenience stores, delis and supermarkets selling fresh foods look to diversify labels by adding branding details and conveying information through color. Offering a simple solution for the fresh food weighing to packaging process, Epson America today announced the integration of its ColorWorks® CW-C6000P and C4000 on-demand color label printers with Ishida countertop food scales. The integrated CW-C6000P printer and weigh scale solution can be used to create full-color, on-demand labels for prepared foods as well as individually weighed meat, deli and bakery items in a grocery store. This labeling solution will be demoed for the first time at the Retail Data Systems (RDS) booth at the Washington Food Industry Association Show on May 19, 2022.
pymnts.com

Digital Payments Strengthen Collaborative Ties Between Trading Partners

As companies look to improve their cash flows, streamline their accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) and strengthen collaborations with trading partners, the lure of paper checks has diminished severely. Trading partners that use digital payments report increases in overall customer satisfaction, more flexibility in the payment options they...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Cisco unveils technology to predict network issues

May 4 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Wednesday unveiled a technology that it says can predict issues on enterprise networks before they happen to help prevent problems and increase reliability. The predictive software engine will gather data from various sources within a company's network, learn the patterns and...
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

Meta Platforms Is Slashing Costs to Counter Slowing Growth

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When Meta Platforms (FB 0.32%) updated investors with...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Make human services more accessible without losing the ‘human’ touch

My study of 65+ startups operating as tech-enhanced human services (TEHS) suggests that while companies should be ambitious about what tech can do for scaling a human service, they should also ensure that the human component of the service is not compromised. The rise of tech-enhanced human services. Many startups...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Risk management platform Paxafe closes investment with strategic industry insiders

Visibility and risk management platform Paxafe announced it has closed on an additional $1.5 million in capital led by early-stage fund Venture 53 with participation from Value Chain Ventures, project44 founder and CEO Jett McCandless and Peter Rentschler, CEO of supply chain business consulting and software development firm Metafora, formerly known as CarrierDirect.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Meta launches new tools to help small businesses communicate with customers

To commemorate National Small Business Week, Meta has announced a number of new tools to help businesses manage conversations and ads as well as generate leads. According to a new press release from the company, businesses have had a lot of success getting discovered by new customers and having conversations using Facebook and Instagram ads that open to a WhatsApp chat. In order to make it easier to create these kinds of ads, Meta will soon make it possible to create full ads directly from the WhatsApp Business app.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Kintent aims to automate away enterprise compliance tasks

Compliance, which touches on issues including regulatory reporting and trade surveillance, wasn’t an easy lift before the pandemic. Organizations lose an average of $4 million in revenue due to a single non-compliance event, according to GlobalScape. But the pandemic brought with it additional challenges as companies embraced digital technologies. Seventy percent of organizations responding to a 2021 Thomson Reuters report say that the pandemic increased their reliance on software to improve decision making, performance monitoring and risk management.
SOFTWARE

