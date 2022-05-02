Ex-Lions exec Kyle O'Brien sacked after one year in Giants front office

Kyle O’Brien had a short tenure in New York. The Giants moved on from their senior personnel executive after just one season after hiring the long-time Lions front office man.

O’Brien moved onto the Giants after five seasons working with Detroit. He was the Lions’ director of player personnel in 2016 then moved up to being the VP of player personnel from 2017 to 2020. He came to the Lions with former GM Bob Quinn. O’Brien brought with him a lengthy background in college scouting and helped coordinate the communication between the scouting department and coaching staff in Detroit.

His one-time boss, Quinn, remains on the Cleveland Browns staff as a senior personnel assistant. The Giants changed GMs after the 2021 season ended, replacing Dave Gettleman with Joe Schoen.