ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ex-Lions exec Kyle O'Brien sacked after one year in Giants front office

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10L2aa_0fR1KUmL00

Kyle O’Brien had a short tenure in New York. The Giants moved on from their senior personnel executive after just one season after hiring the long-time Lions front office man.

O’Brien moved onto the Giants after five seasons working with Detroit. He was the Lions’ director of player personnel in 2016 then moved up to being the VP of player personnel from 2017 to 2020. He came to the Lions with former GM Bob Quinn. O’Brien brought with him a lengthy background in college scouting and helped coordinate the communication between the scouting department and coaching staff in Detroit.

His one-time boss, Quinn, remains on the Cleveland Browns staff as a senior personnel assistant. The Giants changed GMs after the 2021 season ended, replacing Dave Gettleman with Joe Schoen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Bears NFL player and beat reporter fired after he grabbed his colleague for a smart remark

Olin Kreutz has always been known as a straight-to-the-point person who cannot stand stupid remarks. Well the former Bears center, is in the news after being fired. According to the CHGO Sports Twitter account, former Bears center Olin Kreutz grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the sports-media startup.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
49erswebzone

Rapoport reveals what the Lions offered for 49ers’ Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers never received a trade offer that made them reconsider their stance that Deebo Samuel must remain on the roster. He's not just a wide receiver for the team. Last season, Samuel showed that he could do it all, contributing 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns receiving and rushing during his breakout third-year campaign.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kurt Warner Calls Out Ryan Tannehill: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads because of his comments about Malik Willis. Tannehill told reporters it's not his job to mentor Willis, who was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Lions#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Vp#Gms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Odds Not Drafting Nakobe Dean Will Haunt Detroit Lions

Nakobe Dean was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While surprising to some, Dean's slide was likely the result of an injury the talented linebacker suffered preparing for the draft. The Lions had the opportunity to select Dean with the No. 46...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy