Las Cruces, NM

Redistricting Efforts are Continuing

 4 days ago
The City of Las Cruces Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee is meeting every two weeks to create new City Council district maps based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

The committee’s next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the City Clerk’s Conference Room, at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.  A website dedicated to City Council redistricting has been established and available online at https://www.las-cruces.org/2553/Redistricting.

The Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee currently seeks public input regarding proposed district maps that are being uploaded and added to the website as they are being developed by the Ad Hoc Committee. An email address specifically for all public comments regarding proposed City redistricting maps that have been drafted is: Redistricting@las-cruces.org.

Once the committee has reviewed all maps and has decided what is the best avenue to proceed, they will be brought to a future City Council work session and subsequently for Council adoption. The intent is to have City Council redistricting completed by December.

Boundaries for the six Las Cruces City Council districts are redrawn every 10 years, after Census data has been updated. Every effort is made to keep the number of City residents living in each district as equal as possible.

For information about redistricting, call the City Clerk’s Office at 575/541-2115.

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

