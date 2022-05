Screening for colorectal cancer (CRC) in women before the age of 50 can significantly reduce the risk of CRC compared to those who have no endoscopic screening or decide to initiate testing at age 50, according to a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). These findings, published in JAMA Oncology, support recommendations from the American Cancer Society and the US Preventive Services Task Force over the past four years to commence screening at age 45 to address the steady increase in cases of younger-onset CRC.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO