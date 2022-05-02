ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON INAUGURATION OF SHERIFF SUSAN HUTSON

New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on the inauguration of Sheriff Susan Hutson:

"Congratulations to our new Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on today’s historic inauguration as the first woman Sheriff in our city, and the first Black woman elected to this esteemed position in the state of Louisiana," said Mayor Cantrell.

“The significance of her election cannot be understated or undervalued. She will bring a new perspective and voice on criminal justice reform to the city, and I look forward to partnering with Sheriff Hutson and all of our law enforcement agencies to deliver quality healthcare and mental health services for inmates.”

###

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

136
Followers
493
Post
806
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy