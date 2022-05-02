MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON INAUGURATION OF SHERIFF SUSAN HUTSON

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on the inauguration of Sheriff Susan Hutson:

"Congratulations to our new Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on today’s historic inauguration as the first woman Sheriff in our city, and the first Black woman elected to this esteemed position in the state of Louisiana," said Mayor Cantrell.

“The significance of her election cannot be understated or undervalued. She will bring a new perspective and voice on criminal justice reform to the city, and I look forward to partnering with Sheriff Hutson and all of our law enforcement agencies to deliver quality healthcare and mental health services for inmates.”

###