Be A Metallica VIP at Lollapalooza Sweepstakes Announced

Grammy-nominated Colombian music luminaries stars Bomba Estéreo have announced the most extensive headline tour of their career, with 33 dates across North America, Europe and Mexico. Tickets are on sale Friday.
The duo recently released the official music video for their single “Tierra.” The video stars Bomba singer Liliana Saumet and Lukas Avendaño, a nonbinary Zapotec indigenous performance artist, and was directed by Fana Adjani.
The song is from Bomba’s recent Grammy-nominated album, “Deja.” “This album has a very special aura,” Bomba’s founder Simon Mejia Simon says. “It was a community effort, a lot of hands, a lot of hearts giving their energy...
