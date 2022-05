Oakland Cemetery is shining a light on some of the untold stories of the residents. After postponements due to the pandemic, their after-dark art experience “llumine” is back after a two-year hiatus. This year’s event focuses on the recently restored African-American Burial Grounds and the 1908 Women’s Comfort Station. The African-American Burial Grounds has been undergoing restoration by the Historic Oakland Foundation since 2017. Now that the grounds are restored to pristine conditions, this year’s “Illumine” is bringing some of those new sections and stories to light. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans took a trip to Oakland Cemetery to speak with the team behind “Illumine” 2022.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO