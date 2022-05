A new US report found that Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women are making an average of US$3,000 less per year than their white male counterparts. If that gap were to stay the same, it would cost those women anywhere from US$120,000 to US$1 million over the course of their careers. More specifically, for AANHPI women, they stand to lose US$120,000 over the next 40 years if this gap isn’t addressed. But for Burmese, Cambodian, Hmong and Nepalese women, these communities can lose around US$1 million throughout their career.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO