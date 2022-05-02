Los Alamos COVID Impact For Week Ending May 2, 2022

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.6% as 1,311 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,185 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
New Mexico ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA...
Welcome to the May edition of the Farmington Daily Times' daily COVID-19 news and stats blog. The days are getting longer and the information briefs from the state are getting shorter.
Daily updates are below, short news items about the pandemic will appear on the top of this blog.
...
The Calf Canyon Fire has exploded in size in a day and combined with the Hermits Peak Fire. "Officials in northern New Mexico urged residents in more than two dozen communities to immediately evacuate Saturday ahead of a massive blaze that exploded in size in a day." —Christina Maxouris.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water restrictions are now in place for the city of Santa Fe. No outside watering will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and can’t happen more than three times a week. The restrictions will last until the end of October. Anyone who violates them could have to pay a […]
Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on...
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others raced to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state's psychiatric hospital.
...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some families in Mora are standing their ground and staying after the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire continues to grow. Annamarie Trujillo was able to evacuate to Albuquerque with her children but some of her family stayed behind. “I have my husband and his father that stayed back home because if they […]
SANTA FE, N.M. — Wildfires are continuing to scorch through the Western U.S., fueled by high winds, low humidity and arid landscapes. The Calf Canyon Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire in New Mexico have burned through more than 120,000 acres after they combined east of Santa Fe last week. The combined fire is only 10% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling on the federal government to change its rules around prescribed burns after one such blaze grew out of control in early April. It’s contributed to one of the biggest fires in state history that today is threatening homes, farms, villages and cities.
By Rachel Smith
(CBS4)– The latest settlement involving the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will provide $90 million for the ongoing clean-up effort in San Juan County. The spill near Silverton turned the Animas river into a toxic orange sludge and sent three million gallons of heavy metal contaminated water through Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah as well as the tribal lands of the Ute and the Navajo Nation.(credit: CBS)
A crew hired by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accidentally released the toxic wastewater during excavation aimed at cleaning up the abandoned mine.
Sunnyside Gold Corporation and its Canadian owner, Kinross Gold Corporation...
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters slowed the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. as heavy winds relented Wednesday, while President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that brings new financial resources to remote stretches of New Mexico devastated by fire since early April. U.S. Rep. Teresa...
The pandemic is still underway, and the nation is still enduring the pandemic's peak effects, despite the loosening of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to international news, Kyiv and Moscow have been at war since February 2022. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian-Russian war, the United States is dealing with food-related issues.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust Tuesday, May 3. The health alert will be in effect until 9 p.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to...
(TNS) - Staff and volunteers with Santa Fe-based The Food Depot focused their second annual Star Wars-themed May the Fourth food drive on filling the needs of wildfire evacuees. Workers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society scurried this week to make room for displaced pets. Other local...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All the fires and the drought are creating new concerns that bears could be moving into neighborhoods earlier than usual this year. The wildfires in the state aren’t only forcing residents to leave the area, but wildlife too. “Our large animals are you know, smart enough to move out of the way […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s mayor is back-tracking on his choice to oversee the Albuquerque Police Department’s reform efforts. On Tuesday, Mayor Tim Keller’s office announced Dr. LaTesha Watson will not be the new Superintendent of Police Reform, saying her ideas and views didn’t match theirs. The mayor’s office sent out a news release saying Dr. […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is requesting federal approval of a disaster declaration as wildfires continue raging throughout New Mexico. The governor made the announcement in a news conference Tuesday morning in Santa Fe, highlighting five major, active wildfires burning across six counties in the state.
Comments / 0