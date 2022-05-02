ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos COVID Impact For Week Ending May 2, 2022

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

COVID-19 statistics for the week ending May...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe issuing water restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water restrictions are now in place for the city of Santa Fe. No outside watering will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and can’t happen more than three times a week. The restrictions will last until the end of October. Anyone who violates them could have to pay a […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
White Rock, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Coronavirus
Los Alamos County, NM
Coronavirus
Los Alamos County, NM
Health
Los Alamos, NM
Health
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
International Business Times

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Forces Historic City To Evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
SANTA FE, NM
Denver Channel

Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on...
LAS VEGAS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Covid#Mexico#Los Alamos Covid Impact
WDBO

New Mexico wildfire threatens multiple cities as critical fire risk continues

SANTA FE, N.M. — Wildfires are continuing to scorch through the Western U.S., fueled by high winds, low humidity and arid landscapes. The Calf Canyon Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire in New Mexico have burned through more than 120,000 acres after they combined east of Santa Fe last week. The combined fire is only 10% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
SANTA FE, NM
CBS Denver

Gold King Mine Settlement: $90 Million For Ongoing Cleanup Efforts In San Juan County

By Rachel Smith (CBS4)– The latest settlement involving the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will provide $90 million for the ongoing clean-up effort in San Juan County. The spill near Silverton turned the Animas river into a toxic orange sludge and sent three million gallons of heavy metal contaminated water through Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah as well as the tribal lands of the Ute and the Navajo Nation.(credit: CBS) A crew hired by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accidentally released the toxic wastewater during excavation aimed at cleaning up the abandoned mine. Sunnyside Gold Corporation and its Canadian owner, Kinross Gold Corporation...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Toni Koraza

New Mexico to Face Extended Food Shortages

The pandemic is still underway, and the nation is still enduring the pandemic's peak effects, despite the loosening of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to international news, Kyiv and Moscow have been at war since February 2022. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian-Russian war, the United States is dealing with food-related issues.
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to blowing dust Tuesday, May 3. The health alert will be in effect until 9 p.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Government Technology

Tens of Thousands Facing Evacuations in New Mexico

(TNS) - Staff and volunteers with Santa Fe-based The Food Depot focused their second annual Star Wars-themed May the Fourth food drive on filling the needs of wildfire evacuees. Workers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society scurried this week to make room for displaced pets. Other local...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City rescinds job offer for superintendent of police reform candidate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s mayor is back-tracking on his choice to oversee the Albuquerque Police Department’s reform efforts. On Tuesday, Mayor Tim Keller’s office announced Dr. LaTesha Watson will not be the new Superintendent of Police Reform, saying her ideas and views didn’t match theirs. The mayor’s office sent out a news release saying Dr. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Governor requests federal disaster declaration for wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is requesting federal approval of a disaster declaration as wildfires continue raging throughout New Mexico. The governor made the announcement in a news conference Tuesday morning in Santa Fe, highlighting five major, active wildfires burning across six counties in the state.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy