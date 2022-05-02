ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...EAST. CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN MINIDOKA COUNTIES...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 958 FPUS55 KMSO 032036. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly. cloudy. Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in. the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming. mostly cloudy. Lows...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
KULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 554 FPUS55 KSLC 042112. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KULR8

Mild and Warm Conditions

Expect a warming and drying trend through Thursday and Friday, with periods of breezy to gusty winds. Then, temperatures begin to cool, with the next weather producer just around the corner.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 716 FPUS55 KGGW 050850. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Friday. .TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon. then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and. variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph...
GLASGOW, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Lincoln, Minidoka by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Lincoln; Minidoka The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Eastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho North central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 401 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Richfield, or 15 miles east of Shoshone, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Richfield and Laidlaw Corrals Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Wfo Pocatello Warnings
KUTV

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in parts of northern Utah

(KUTV) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of northern Utah Monday. The National Weather Service has issued the warning for:. The warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. Monday. Gusts of wind up to 70 mph are also expected. Residents were advised to prepare for...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy