ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Lincoln; Minidoka The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Eastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho North central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 401 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Richfield, or 15 miles east of Shoshone, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Richfield and Laidlaw Corrals Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO