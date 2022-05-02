ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Asian Oregonians report bias crimes, discrimination

By Courtney Vaughn
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Recent survey finds nearly half of respondents experienced race-based harassment or threats

Recent polling underscores the prevalence of xenophobia and racism targeted at Asian communities in Oregon.

A survey of Asian Oregonians found 49% were subjected to racial slurs or degrading language against them or a family member, while 36% said they had witnessed racist epithets or language directed at them or a family member on social media.

The Oregon Values & Beliefs Center, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public research organization, partnered with culturally specific community organizations, including the Asian Health and Service Center, to gauge prevalence and attitudes toward race-based harassment and hate crimes in the state. The survey, conducted from October 2021 to January, found that in most instances, roughly half or more than half of the nearly 550 Asian residents surveyed reported race-based harassment.

Surveys also showed 19% of respondents said they or a family member were threatened with physical violence because of their race. Another 15% had been denied service because of their race and 8% said theirs or a family member's property had been marked by racist graffiti. The same percentage of respondents reported they or a family member were assaulted or injured because of race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxff5_0fR0M3Cm00

"It's maddening that the perpetrators often experience no consequences for their harassment," one respondent told surveyors. "After someone harassed me and my entire family while we were out shopping (racial epithets, threw an apple at us, etc.), I only felt empowered after buying pepper spray. Even if you walk away from a situation physically unharmed, the fear and ANGER that you experience afterwards often goes unresolved and just festers."

The OVBC data indicates that among 303 Asian respondents, the overwhelming majority never reported the bias incident or hate crime. Those who did file police reports were most often not referred to support services, according to survey results.

While most who were polled said their experiences haven't caused them to limit their time in public or limit their time engaging with friends, 33% of 514 Asian residents said they do reduce their time spent shopping or seeing friends in public and another 39% said they worry their children will be victims of a hate crime or harassment.

"I'm concerned and take extra precautions when I'm out and about," one survey respondent said. "I'm more alert to my surroundings and keep a distance from people, and limit going out after dark."

Those who participated in the polling say more awareness of race-based bias and hate crimes is needed throughout the state, as well as expanded support services.

Holden Leung is the executive director of the Asian Health and Services Center. Leung said the issues underscored in the recent surveys are "not a new problem."

"Our community have been targeted by hate crime and harassment for decades but this recent dramatic increase is disproportionately affecting Asian communities, generating fear, fostering isolation and creating a need for mental health services for which we do not currently have the capacity to provide," Leung said. "There are many agencies working to address this issue but we all lack resources and are beyond capacity. This is a community problem that requires a community response and additional resources."

To report a bias crime, call the non-emergency bias response hotline at 1-844-924-BIAS. Additionally, Oregon has a bias response emergency fund to assist victims of hate crimes and bias incidents in their recovery. The fund pays up to $1,000 for costs incurred within 90 days of a bias incident or bias crime that a survivor is otherwise unable to afford. For more information, visit the Oregon Department of Justice.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Female black and Asian prisoners detail racism endured in landmark report

Black and Asian women in prison are experiencing racial discrimination at the hands of staff members, a damning new report has found.Hundreds of female black, Asian, minority ethnic inmates as well as prisoners born overseas were surveyed as part of the study along with equality staff working in prisons, and Independent Monitoring Boards (IMB) chairs and members.In the study, run by the Criminal Justice Alliance (CJA) and the IMB, one-third of women said their treatment by prison staff was poor or very poor, with over 40 per cent of women saying they had experienced discrimination - which they said included...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Mental Health Services#Emergency Fund#Community Journalism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Asian#Oregonians
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Feminist academic loses legal case against university over ‘terf’ claims

A feminist PhD student has lost her legal case against a university after claiming she suffered harassment and bullying from trans rights activists.Raquel Rosario Sanchez, 32, sued the University of Bristol alleging it failed to protect her from the activists, who targeted her over her involvement with campaign group Woman’s Place UK.She brought a claim against the university for damages in contract, negligence and the Equality Act over the way it handled her complaints about being targeted.Ms Rosario Sanchez, whose academic background is in feminism, began her PhD course in autumn 2017, researching men who pay for sex.She said both...
COLLEGES
Portland Tribune

My view: Kotek got things done in the Oregon Legislature

A former lawmaker cites the gubernatorial candidate's big wins as a legislator and as House speaker. You've probably seen Tina Kotek pop up on advertisements on TV or online. She's the former Speaker of the House who is running for Oregon governor. I've known Tina for 20 years. We met when she was first working for the Oregon Food Bank and I can tell you firsthand, she's one of the most determined and effective people I know, a once-in-a-generation leader who is ready to meet the moment. The housing crisis? Tina has been sounding alarm bells for years...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Reward offered for Muslim Center arsonist

Police release photos and video of a man who tried to burn down the Portland community center.Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who helps authorities arrest the man who police say was caught on camera trying to burn down the Muslim Community Center of Portland building. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, surveillance cameras captured a man pouring a substance on the religious community building, located at 5325 N. Vancouver Ave., and then lighting the substance on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police say only minor damage was done to the structure. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy