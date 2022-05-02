ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

How SU’s System lacks hospitality

By Austin Powers/DIGEST
Southern Digest
 3 days ago

Southern University A&M College is considered one of the most recommended HBCUs due to what the college has to offer. There are many opportunities as well as relatively affordable college tuition and fees compared to other universities. Sadly, what people see on the outside is exceptional, the reality is...

www.southerndigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Richard Franke on liberal arts education

This weekend, the Wall Street Journal marked the passing of Richard J. Franke , former CEO of Nuveen, an asset management firm owned by TIAA. Aside from making his mark in the world of finance, Franke was well known as an advocate for hiring individuals with liberal arts degrees. As WSJ explained, Franke believed the humanities cultivated openness to new information and taught communication and critical-thinking skills. Perhaps most notably, he thought the study of humanities was an important aid to understanding human behavior and motivation — a critical faculty for successful wealth management. Franke was known for hiring people with degrees in philosophy, English, and theology to complement the technical skills of experts in finance and investment.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy