ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Wildfire preparedness at top of mind in Clackamas County

By Emily Matlock
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The county will host wildfire preparedness workshops for community members throughout the month of May.

Despite record-setting April rains, Oregonians need to be prepared for a wildfire season that could begin as early as May, Clackamas County Fire Defense Board Chair and Canby Fire Chief Jim Davis said during a press conference.

"Yes, we have had record-breaking rain…" he said. "For Clackamas, this may keep us under a normal fire season. This can change with sustained high winds, low humidity and high temperatures for a sustained period of time."

Davis said that while there is no official start date to wildfire season, it typically begins when fuels dry out and temperatures heat up through May and June. Fire season is usually declared in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XgwX_0fR0JErj00

"Weather during the fire season is the most important element for us to monitor, and not current conditions of the above-normal precipitation in April," he said, noting that historic 2020 wildfires occurred during what started out as a normal fire season.

Ahead of the fire season, Clackamas County officials said they're working within the community to create awareness and preparedness and to combat fears revolving around wildfires.

Clackamas Fire Chief Nick Browne noted that that across the county, fire departments are bolstering firefighting apparatuses and crews ahead of what could potentially be a busy season.

"Funding remains a constant concern as we look to be best prepared year-round by having enough highly trained and equipped personnel to combat these incidents that are happening more frequently in our area," he said.

Folks can begin to prepare by having a plan in place in case of a wildfire emergency. Creating and maintaining a defensible space of at least 30 feet around homes and buildings by clearing dead brush and grass can slow the spread of wildfires on your property, Browne said.

Interim Director of Clackamas County Emergency Management Daniel Nibouar outlined ways the community can prepare in case of evacuation. He encouraged people to sign up for public alerts and know the difference between get ready, get set and go evacuation orders.

Finally, Clackamas County Sheriff Captain Brad O'Neil discussed other safety and security precautions in the event of evacuation. He suggested that folks either have a fire safe for important items or security system with cameras in place around your property, but also noted that officers patrol evacuated areas for suspicious activity.

May is wildfire awareness month. Throughout the month, Clackamas County will host wildfire preparedness workshops in communities throughout the area. For a full list of sessions and to sign up, visit Clackamas.us/wildfires .

What about fireworks?

As Independence Day quickly approaches, Davis said the county is currently not planning to ban fireworks. County commissioners in April declined to enact a ban for now and have said they would continue to monitor conditions ahead of July 4. Last year, fireworks were banned just days before the holiday

Davis said a ban would be reconsidered if there were sustained dry, hot weather for seven to 10 days, which allows brush and grasses to dry out an ignite easily if sparked.

He recommended folks view professional firework shows to enjoy the holiday, or only set off "safe and sane" fireworks sold at firework stands. Fireworks should be lit on concrete and 25-50 feet away from structures or vegetation, and with water nearby.

He added that in case of level one evacuations, people should keep their cars fully fueled and ready to go. He said it is also a good idea to keep a USB thumb drive with important personal documents in your "go bag," in case of evacuation. More tips on how to prepare for wildfires will be available online and during wildfire community preparedness sessions.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Firewood collection season opens on the Ochoco National Forest and CRNG

This year, personal firewood permits are free for up to eight cords of wood in the Ochocos and CRNG. Personal and commercial use firewood collection season has resumed on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland. All areas will remain open through Nov. 30. The public should note this is only for the national forest lands and does not include permits for firewood cutting on BLM administered lands.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

'Point In Time' report updates Clackamas County homelessness data

Single-night count finds 597 unhoused, over half of whom were unaided by sheltering programsThe first official tally of unhoused residents in Clackamas County since 2019 was released Wednesday after COVID-19 concerns led to a delay in the federally required count originally slated for 2021. Across the Portland metropolitan area, 6,633 people were found to be currently homeless on the Point-in-Time (PIT) survey conducted on the night of Jan. 26, 2022. 5,228 unhoused residents were counted in Multnomah County, 808 in Washington County and 597 in Clackamas County, per reports from the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS). Of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Wildfire#Hot Weather#Emergency Management#Independence Day#Oregonians
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

Crook County schools need money for repairs

School Board Chair Doug Smith urges voters to support the school district bond measure. As voters we will be asked this election to approve a bond for school repairs and remodels. I urge you to vote YES on this request. Now is the proper time! As a member of your school board, I and the other board members have worked hard to ensure that our schools are fiscally responsible, and that funding is in place to maintain and improve Crook County school buildings on a regular basis. This request to voters is for major items that just cannot be fit into the day-to-day operational budget. These include renovations to heating, cooling, filtration and electrical infrastructure in buildings that were built years before we had air conditioning and ventilation systems. The boilers in the Steins Pillar and Powell Butte schools are nearly 100 years old. Roofs on CCMS, Steins Pillar and Crooked River Elementary are 50 years old. They leak. And repairs seem to last only until the next time it rains or snows and then they leak somewhere else. They need to be replaced! Our community is growing, and the capacity added from the 2012 bond has been filled. This bond will add classrooms throughout the district to create capacity for another 500 students. It will include 14 classrooms planned at the middle school, four classrooms at Grizzly Mountain Homelink, four additional classrooms at Powell Butte and 11 classrooms at Steins Pillar Elementary, as well as a new CTE shop and expanded fitness area at CCHS. Growth in the area has created other issues. The traffic on Highway 126 has created a need to improve the flows in and out of school parking at Powell Butte Charter. I personally feel this is one of the most concerning safety issues our students face. We must find and implement a solution and there is funding in this bond to allow us to work with Crook County and ODOT to create positive change. The school district has other issues that will be addressed by the bond. The cement floor in the gym in Brothers School will get a sports floor covering to help prevent concussions in the event of falls. We are looking at ways to make spring and fall sports more accessible to parents by adding lights to our sports fields for evening games. Ward Rhoden Stadium has served the community since 1976. It needs to be refreshed to allow for the growth in sports participation and to have more flexibility for additional uses. New restrooms will be added in the area of the high school soccer field for use by tennis, softball and soccer teams and fans. Southwell Auditorium is a great asset to our community, but the technology in it needs to be replaced. So much has changed and improved since the high school was built in 1996!
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Would cloud seeding help Jefferson County?

Idaho Power adds about 100-million acre feet of water a year with the technology. Idaho Power has used cloud seeding to produce more water for its hydroelectric plants since 2003 with much success. The utility owns and operates 17 hydroelectric plants on the Snake River in Southern Idaho and its...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Portland Tribune

Oregon City staffers to help North End developers obtain funding

Developers seek $40 million in public money for $350 million project on a former landfill.Developers who want to build over 1 million square feet of buildings on a former Oregon City landfill received near-unanimous approval from commissioners — with one abstention — to receive help from city staff in persuing grant funding. Developers say they'll require $40 million in public funds, or their project won't be built. Their proposed North End development would cover 62 acres and cost about $350 million to construct at the intersection of Interstate 205 and Highway 213. Summit Development Group has approached Clackamas County officials...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Homelessness spikes in Multnomah County since 2019

Regional officials released overall numbers from their recent point in time counts of homeless people.The number of unsheltered homeless people recently counted in Multnomah County shows a 50% increase in three years. Officials from three Portland-area counties — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas — jointly released numbers Wednesday, May 4, from their 2022 point in time counts. The point in time count is considered a snapshot, not a full picture, of the number of homeless people living in an area at a specific time. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local governments that receive federal funding for programs...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Banks voters recall fire district board president

Official results how 51.1% of voters chose to recall Mark Schmidlin. Ed Ewing will keep his seat.Banks Rural Fire District President Mark Schmidlin has been recalled, losing his seat by 35 votes. The official election results were certified by Washington County Wednesday, May 4. Some 35% of eligible voters participated in the special election, casting 1,607 ballots. Of them, 51.1% chose to recall Schmidlin. Meanwhile, board member Ed Ewing will retain his seat, as 47.6% of voters voted "yes" to his recall. Eight-nine fewer votes were cast in Ewing's race, meaning not all voters marked "yes" or "no" for the...
BANKS, OR
Portland Tribune

Prineville jobs sign campaign a good first step but should be tip of the iceberg

What about taking a page from election analysis and conducting surveys of Crook County workers. Well, one could say there are signs everywhere. That is, of course, an exaggeration, but there are signs on Highway 126 between Prineville and Powell Butte that provide some insight — four to be exact. Their purpose, according to the people who hatched the idea to place them there, is to discourage Crook County residents from leaving town to go to work, to stick around town and fill the plentiful job openings in industries across the board that are right here at home.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Survey open for community health needs assessment

Public health officials seek community input on 'strengths, needs and challenges impacting health.'. Columbia County Public Health, along with statewide and Clatsop County partners, is conducting a community health needs assessment "to understand the strengths, needs and challenges impacting health in the North Coast region," according to a press release.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

100 years ago: Talks of abandoning Metolius railroad

Netted gem potatoes, onions, summer lettuce and strawberries in Jefferson County. As has been the usual case in every matter of importance affecting the territories of Jefferson County, itself split by many factual differences stands facing the abandonment of the railroad between South Junction and Metolius, without any assistance to fight it, and with every adjacent section favoring the change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Meieran is the change agent needed for Multnomah County

In a competitive race for county chair, Dr. Sharon Meieran brings the needed sense of urgency{filler:graphics-our-opinion.jpg}For voters concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the streets of Multnomah County, the most important race on the May primary ballot isn't the contest for governor or city commissioner. Instead, it is the race for the Multnomah County chair. That candidate will determine whether Portland and Multnomah County will start acting with the urgency needed to move thousands of houseless people out of tents and into safer and healthier places to live. The county has the greatest control over the city...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: Schools need to think out of the box

The News-Times publishes thoughts on the education system, the election and more in its weekly mailbag. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy