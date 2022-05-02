ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Wildfire preparedness at top of mind in Clackamas County

By Emily Matlock
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3QFJ_0fR0J0ao00 The county will host wildfire preparedness workshops for community members throughout the month of May.

Despite record-setting April rains, Oregonians need to be prepared for a wildfire season that could begin as early as May, Clackamas County Fire Defense Board Chair and Canby Fire Chief Jim Davis said during a press conference.

"Yes, we have had record-breaking rain…" he said. "For Clackamas, this may keep us under a normal fire season. This can change with sustained high winds, low humidity and high temperatures for a sustained period of time."

Davis said that while there is no official start date to wildfire season, it typically begins when fuels dry out and temperatures heat up through May and June. Fire season is usually declared in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XgwX_0fR0J0ao00

"Weather during the fire season is the most important element for us to monitor, and not current conditions of the above-normal precipitation in April," he said, noting that historic 2020 wildfires occurred during what started out as a normal fire season.

Ahead of the fire season, Clackamas County officials said they're working within the community to create awareness and preparedness and to combat fears revolving around wildfires.

Clackamas Fire Chief Nick Browne noted that that across the county, fire departments are bolstering firefighting apparatuses and crews ahead of what could potentially be a busy season.

"Funding remains a constant concern as we look to be best prepared year-round by having enough highly trained and equipped personnel to combat these incidents that are happening more frequently in our area," he said.

Folks can begin to prepare by having a plan in place in case of a wildfire emergency. Creating and maintaining a defensible space of at least 30 feet around homes and buildings by clearing dead brush and grass can slow the spread of wildfires on your property, Browne said.

Interim Director of Clackamas County Emergency Management Daniel Nibouar outlined ways the community can prepare in case of evacuation. He encouraged people to sign up for public alerts and know the difference between get ready, get set and go evacuation orders.

Finally, Clackamas County Sheriff Captain Brad O'Neil discussed other safety and security precautions in the event of evacuation. He suggested that folks either have a fire safe for important items or security system with cameras in place around your property, but also noted that officers patrol evacuated areas for suspicious activity.

May is wildfire awareness month. Throughout the month, Clackamas County will host wildfire preparedness workshops in communities throughout the area. For a full list of sessions and to sign up, visit Clackamas.us/wildfires .

What about fireworks?

As Independence Day quickly approaches, Davis said the county is currently not planning to ban fireworks. County commissioners in April declined to enact a ban for now and have said they would continue to monitor conditions ahead of July 4. Last year, fireworks were banned just days before the holiday

Davis said a ban would be reconsidered if there were sustained dry, hot weather for seven to 10 days, which allows brush and grasses to dry out an ignite easily if sparked.

He recommended folks view professional firework shows to enjoy the holiday, or only set off "safe and sane" fireworks sold at firework stands. Fireworks should be lit on concrete and 25-50 feet away from structures or vegetation, and with water nearby.

He added that in case of level one evacuations, people should keep their cars fully fueled and ready to go. He said it is also a good idea to keep a USB thumb drive with important personal documents in your "go bag," in case of evacuation. More tips on how to prepare for wildfires will be available online and during wildfire community preparedness sessions.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon City News

Oregon City homeless shelter reopens for 'unusual spring weather'

Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue emergency warming services through April 18 in response to rare spring snowMayor Rachel Lyles Smith said that the "unusual spring weather," which included a rare spring Oregon City snowstorm, forced city commissioners to convene for an emergency session on April 11 to allow Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency overnight warming shelter through April 18. "Hopefully we can resume to spring weather as quickly as possible," Lyles Smith said. Commissioners unanimously approved temporarily exempting Father's Heart from planning requirements, although the 49-person homeless warming shelter still has to comply with Clackamas Fire...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Conservation district to collect pesticides in Clackamas County

Free disposal of agricultural and commercial chemicals is offered May 14 to limited number of participantsClackamas County agricultural producers and family forest owners who wish to safely dispose of pesticides that are old, unusable or restricted are invited to a free pesticide collection event hosted by the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District and local partners. Clean Harbors Environmental Services is able to provide pesticide collection on Saturday, May, 14 for a limited number of participants, all of whom must pre-register with Clean Harbors before receiving services. Walk-ins will not be served. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Plant sales in Clackamas County herald the coming of spring

Find various native plants, vegetable starts and other horticultural items across the regionSpring is the season for plant sales, coming up in April and May across Clackamas County. Oak Grove Garden Club The Oak Grove Garden Club's annual plant sale at Risley Landing Gardens, will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 30 at 16295 S.E. River Forest Place, Oak Grove. Browse the wide variety of potted plants both large and small raised in local gardening conditions. Take a chance on the raffle for a selection of gift baskets specially created for gardeners, and explore Garden Treasures...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon City News

Gladstone, Clackamas Fire partner to provide emergency services

City's ability to fight fires, provide medical interventions imperiled by staffing challenges during pandemicThree significant fires in Gladstone this year clearly demonstrated why a three-person crew is needed 24/7 in the city to put out blazes and provide lifesaving medical care, according to City Administrator Jacque Betz. Beginning on June 1, thanks to an intergovernmental agreement signed both by the city and the fire board this month, Clackamas Fire District #1 will begin providing fire suppression and emergency medical services to the Gladstone through a contract for service. Last month's fire in Gladstone was only the latest example showing the...
GLADSTONE, OR
Oregon City News

Metro Council OKs next step in Interstate 205 tolling

ODOT to proceed with federally required research, outreach on tolling impactsMetro Council's elected officials on Tuesday, April 26, approved changes to a transportation investment plan that includes tolling of Interstate 205. Metro's approval will allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct federally required environmental research, design work and further community outreach related to tolling. With the approval, approximately $28 million has been programmed into the project to fund ODOT's completion of a project assessment required under the National Environmental Policy Act before any further steps toward tolling implementation can continue. Metro Council President Lynn Peterson was not immediately available...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County LoveOne leader recognized for homeless showers

Brandi Johnson, executive director of a nonprofit organization that serves marginalized people, worked with Rotary Clubs to increase access to hygiene services.Brandi Johnson, executive director of a nonprofit organization that serves marginalized people in the county, on April 7 received the Rotary Club of Clackamas' annual award to recognize extraordinary contributions to the community by citizens who are not club members. When Bill Stewart, a member and past president of the club, nominated Johnson for the club's Non-Rotarian Award, he emphasized that "she is organized and relentlessly positive, committed to serving the public." Building a new shower cart came out...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City resident: Save issue-based elections by voting 'no'

James Nicita, former city commissioner, writes opinion article against Measure 3-583Measure 3-583, one of the Oregon City charter amendments on the May ballot, asks voters to change the manner by which citizens elect their city commissioners. Currently, commissioners run for specific "positions." Measure 3-583 would instead create a "top-two" system whereby all the candidates would run against each other, and the top two vote-getters would be elected to the city commission. There are several good reasons why Oregon City voters should vote "no" on Measure 3-583. It is questionable why this measure is even on the ballot: It would revert...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Wildfire#Hot Weather#Emergency Management#Independence Day#Oregonians
Oregon City News

'There is hope' signs point Clackamas County residents to help

Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off with planting of inspirational messages at Red Soils.Clackamas County employees, partners and residents came together May 4 to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month by planting Signs of Hope in the Red Soils Campus Circle of Honor. The signs' inspirational messages remind those who may be struggling with mental health issues: "You are not alone." Mental health concerns are as common as physical health concerns, county officials say, and there are county employees trained to help people find and get the resources they need. "There is hope" signs encouraged county residents to reach out...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Watershed council celebrates Clackamas Community College cleanup

About 10 volunteers pull up invasive Himalayan blackberry and spread mulch at headwatersThe Greater Oregon City Watershed Council hosted a service day on Saturday, April 9, for volunteers of all ages to help restore native habitat at the headwaters of Newell Creek, located at Clackamas Community College's John Inskeep Environmental Learning Center. About 10 volunteers pulled up invasive Himalayan blackberry and spread a lot of mulch at the creek's headwaters, according to Willow Mikles, the Greater Oregon City Watershed Council's community outreach coordinator. Tom Gaskill, executive director of the watershed council, said it was an opportunity to do something...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City library pioneering safety-specialist position

Circulation staff member to be responsible for addressing serious behavioral problemsOregon City is looking for an "experienced, outgoing and compassionate person" to serve as the public library's first safety specialist. In requesting the position, Oregon City Library Director Greg Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions, such as Multnomah County that added safety officers at some library locations in 2016. Like OC's future hire, Multnomah's safety officers are library staff, not police officers or security guards, although they often have backgrounds in law enforcement. "The library safety specialist will work out of our circulation division, performing circulation...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Catherine McMullen is ready to be Clackamas County clerk

Jaime Mathis: Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately.I have lived in Clackamas County for over 35 years and during this time, Sherry Hall has been the county clerk for almost half of them. The vast majority of the elections I have participated in have been administered by her. I have always been a very engaged voter around issues and public facing candidates, but I took for granted that the actual people who make sure our elections are secure, accurate, accessible and well-run were doing just that. It is crucial...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Oregon City News

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Oregon City considering parking-fee hikes downtown

Officials say higher rates would encourage more turnover, less frustration for shoppers seeking spots. This summer, Oregon City commissioners will consider recommendations to increase rates for parking downtown to encourage turnover of shoppers and diners. City officials say parking fees help encourage use of downtown spaces for short-term, limited-duration parking. Oregon City has shown surprising resilience against the pandemic's effect on businesses, as shown by comparing parking availability downtown in 2016 with 2021. Downtown parking availability is higher in the morning compared with five years ago, but afternoon times are often more crowded, and people looking to park at dinnertime...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Public housing in Gladstone to be named Tukwila Springs

Clackamas County's Webster Road project to honor Native language's chinuk wawa word for hazelnutMetro Affordable Housing Bond funds are constructing a new purpose for a former congregate care facility in Gladstone, naming the building Tukwila Springs. Clackamas County is 80% complete with the 18000 Webster Road Redevelopment project, which is rehabilitating the facility into 48 residential studios available for low-income and homeless seniors above age 50. A year ago, the Clackamas County Housing Board decided to name the project Tukwila Springs, which is the chinuk wawa word for hazelnut and honors the natural springs and filbert trees that surround...
GLADSTONE, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County votes will still be counted despite costly error

Two election workers of different political parties to transfer more than 50,000 estimated ballots to machine-readable formatClackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's opponent in the November election is decrying another costly mistake after Hall announced on May 4 that an unknown number of ballots printed for the May 17 primary have blurred barcodes. Hall expects that blurry barcodes will cause the affected ballots to be rejected by the county's automated ballot processing equipment. While there are often a few damaged ballots that they are not machine-readable in elections, preliminary batch runs conducted on May 3 for the current election led...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Oregon City's Charter should be difficult to change

William Gifford: Vote no on measures to eliminate term limits, demote mayor, implement 'winner take all' systemOregon City commissioners propose to amend our historic City Charter with three measures on the May 17 ballot. Measure 3-579 would eliminate term limits for elected officials. Measure 3-580 would demote the mayor to essentially a commissioner with a gavel. Measure 3-583 would replace our current electoral system with a "winner take all" system. Our City Charter, not unlike our national Constitution, should be difficult to change. There are two time-honored methods of doing this. One is through a grassroots movement. That is, if...
Oregon City News

Landfill project faces skeptical Oregon City commissioners

Potential urban renewal dollars in play as developers seek out $40M in public fundsDevelopers who want to build over 1 million square feet of buildings on a former Oregon City landfill faced skeptical city commissioners during their first face-to-face public meeting this month. City Commissioner Rocky Smith, whose experience as an elected official includes the failed Rivers shopping-mall proposal on Rossman Landfill, said there's more work ahead for the developers before they'll have a chance of receiving the commission's support. Now called North End, the 62-acre, $350 million development is now proposed as a mixed-use project at the intersection of...
Oregon City News

Opinion: Restore the original Park Place Village Plan

Jackie Hammond-Williams: Oregon City should shelve development until additional connector roads are built.I am deeply troubled by the proposed development that removes a key component of the Park Place Concept Plan to provide "the two primary north-south connections between Holcomb Boulevard and Redland Road" (Swan Avenue and Holly Lane). The vision drafted for the Park Place Concept Plan was for it "to provide a framework for growth that respects and augments the area's context, history and natural systems. The Concept Plan emphasizes good urban design, connectivity, opportunities for place-making and cultivating community, diversity, and above all, a way to provide...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Highway 224 reopens this weekend

Visitors can take in the scenery and see fire damage, but expect delays on the dead end drive Highway 224 will reopen Sunday, May 1, as planned but there won't be much to do except drive through and view the beauty of the area and devastation caused by the 2020 Riverside Fire. "The Clackamas River corridor will mostly offer a driving, sightseeing experience this summer," the U.S. Forest Service said in an announcement. Campgrounds, hiking trails, most parking and other facilities will be closed, some of them for years. There will be a few spots where the Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
516
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy