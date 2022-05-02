ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville to celebrate Juneteenth at Town Center Park

By Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEz6d_0fR0FBn200 The June 18 event is being planned by the city's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

For the second year, the city of Wilsonville will celebrate Juneteenth — the day that commemorates when the last American slaves learned they were free in 1865 — during an event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at Town Center Park.

The event will include food from the local business Dar Essalam, music from Jujuba (Afrobeat and Juju music) and an address from Dr. Mandrill Taylor, a psychiatrist who focuses on addiction and public health, according to a city press release.

The event is being planned by the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which formed last year to make Wilsonville a more welcoming place for people from all walks of life. It is being funded by a $7,500 Community Opportunity Grant.

"Wilsonville's Juneteenth Celebration is an event designed to bring people of all races, nationalities and religions together to celebrate our shared humanity and acknowledge history that continues to influence society today," the press release read.

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville residents open float therapy business in town

Katie Green and Sally Novitsky's Soak Box offers floating tanks, saunas and a cold plunge section Working a full-time job, along with raising a family and starting a new business, Sally Novitsky doesn't have much time to relax. But when she recently took a dip in a salt-filled tank, she felt a little better and was ready to take on the rest of the day. Novitsky and fellow Wilsonville resident Katie Green hope to provide a similar boost to the community through their new business: Soak Box at 30060 S.W. Boones Ferry, Suite 32 in Wilsonville. The establishment is...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville rotary unveils Summer Concert Series lineup

The annual showcase at Town Center Park features a variety of 'crowd-pleasing' acts.  Shortly after honoring Lisa Krecklow as the recipient of the First Citizen volunteer award, the Rotary Club of Wilsonville provided news on another notable initiative in town — the annual Summer Concert Series. The free series, meant to serve as a "thank you" to the Wilsonville community, will feature four performances at 5:30 p.m. in late July and early August at Town Center Park. Fan favorite Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts — which plays classic rock hits from the 1950s and '60s — will grace...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Straight from the heart': Wilsonville library features Aurora artist

Gary Winchester says he hopes his work inspires others to explore the possibilities of creative expression.Gary Winchester simply wants his art to be seen. Not because of ego, he says, but rather to show others that traumatic experiences and low self-esteem can be overcome through the boundless practice of free-spirited creativity. The 76-year-old Aurora resident is the Wilsonville Public Library's featured local artist of the month through April 30, displaying a collection of abstract paintings capturing the artist's flow of consciousness as he pursues happiness and processes his personal journey from serving in the Vietnam War to surviving traumatic brain...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Community egg hunts to be held around Clackamas County

Attend community egg hunts the day before Easter in Lake Oswego, Wilsonville, West Linn and Gladstone After taking a two-year break due to the pandemic, community egg hunts are back. The day before Easter, kids will scurry across fields collecting as many candy-filled eggs as they can. Cities like Lake Oswego, West Linn, Gladstone and Wilsonville are all hosting egg hunt events on Saturday, April 16. Here's a rundown of what is being planned. West Linn The West Linn Lions Service Club will stuff 3,000 eggs with candy so kids in the community can collect them at 10...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville holding equity focus groups

The city's DEI Committee wants input from residents about potential barriers to inclusion in town.The Wilsonville government's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will soon host focus groups to hear community members' experiences and gauge opinions on how the city could be a more welcoming place. The focus groups will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 13, 15 and 19 and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16. They will include eight to 10 people and will be held over Zoom. The sessions will inform the committee's strategies moving forward. "These focus groups allow people to share unique and candid perspectives about life in Wilsonville that will help the committee identify where systemic barriers to inclusion may exist within the community, and what can be done to make programs, policies and events more inclusive and equitable," a city press release read. The DEI committee, which consists of 11 members and has been meeting regularly for about six months, will provide recommendations to the Wilsonville City Council on policies designed to foster greater equity. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville government settles with design firm after cost snafu

In other news, Wilsonville transit agency receives innovation award for bus on shoulder projectThe city of Wilsonville reached a $50,000 settlement with OTAK — a contractor for the Fifth Street to Kinsman Road project — following a mistake that was made during the construction process. OTAK, which is a urban design and planning firm, will have to pay the city this figure after it apparently misidentified the amount of steel reinforcement needed for the project that extends Kinsman Road south of Wilsonville Road and 5th Street west of Boones Ferry Road. "The City claimed that OTAK failed to meet...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Egg scramble: Kids enjoy Community Egg Hunt event in Memorial Park

The event was hosted by the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation Department over the weekend.Hundreds of kids in the Wilsonville community — and their parents —showed up early Saturday morning, April 16, for the chance to collect as many candy-and-prize-filled eggs as they could during the annual Community Egg Hunt at Memorial Park the day before Easter. The event was hosted by the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation Department and assisted by sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

First candidate announces run for Wilsonville City Council

Development Review Board member Katie Dunwell says she relies on data to make decisions. Wilsonville resident Katie Dunwell — a member of the city Development Review Board Panel B — is the first person to publicly announce their candidacy for the November Wilsonville City Council election. Two seats will be up for grabs this year and may be filled by newcomers, with Councilor Charlotte Lehan not being able to run for reelection due to term limits and Councilor Ben West vying for a Clackamas County Board of Commissioner seat. Dunwell believes her roots, business acumen and experience on the...
WILSONVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Inclusion Committee#American
Wilsonville Spokesman

Daddy-Daughter Dance morphs into Wilsonville Family Fairy Dance

The city will host the two-day extravaganza Friday-Saturday, June 3-4, in Memorial Park  The city of Wilsonville has rebranded the Daddy Daughter Dance to be more inclusive for all kinds of relationships. And they've added a second day to make sure more people can enjoy the festivities. The Wilsonville Family Fairy Dance, which costs $20, will be held 7-9 p.m June 3-4 at the Stein Boozier Barn in Memorial Park. The event will feature a live DJ, photo booth, prize giveaway and snacks. Preregistration is required. Tickets are on sale at Wilsonvilleparksandrec.com, and you can only buy a ticket...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Kick off summer with annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.The YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is hosting the Y's 30th Annual Healthy Kids Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Memorial Park. This event encourages families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success. In partnership with Wilsonville Parks and Recreation, the event will feature activities such as crafts, field games, story time, water safety as well as other fun plans. These activities are...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Charbonneau resident disbands noise abatement organization, citing lack of board support

Peter Shikli had hoped to use organization to resolve continual issues community members have had with noisy planes flying overhead Charbonneau resident Peter Shikli, who recently started the Aurora Airport Noise Abatement Organization designed to find solutions to noise issues related to planes flying over the planned community in Wilsonville, announced that he is disbanding the organization due to a lack of support from the Charbonneau Country Club homeowners association. "On April 5th, I went before our main Charbonneau HOA to request their support. I emphasized that we were not a political organization, nor were we looking to take...
WILSONVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas, Lake Oswego students take top honors in art contest

Education Service District purchases piece by Wilsonville sixth grader for permanent displayMore than $175,000 in potential scholarships and other prizes were awarded to middle and high school student artists at the awards ceremony for the sixth annual Clackamas Education Service District Regional Art Show. The event, held at Clackamas ESD headquarters on April 28 and livestreamed on Facebook, honored all 154 students representing eight school districts in Clackamas County who submitted artwork to this year's show. More than 30 juried awards were presented during the ceremony, which was preceded by a reception for student artists and their teachers and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville to convert over 750 residential streetlights to LED

LED lights will consume 50% less energy, last four times longer than existing ones, city officials reportThe Wilsonville City Council this week approved a $606,000 contract to convert hundreds of residential streetlights to energy-saving LED lights, reducing the total carbon footprint and financial cost. Over 750 LED streetlights will replace existing ones throughout the city following councilors' approval of the contract with Northstar Electrical Contractors, Inc. on Monday, entering the city into phase two of its LED Fixture Conversion Project. Per city officials, over 930 streetlights on non-residential and arterial roadways were converted to LED in December 2021 as the...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Go Play: LO Reads author talk takes place this week

C Pam Zhang, the author of a Booker Prize finalist, to give talk in Lake Oswego To C Pam Zhang, inspiration for literary fiction derives from the subconscious mind rather than the conscious recounting of lived experience. And yet, the characters in her Booker Prize- nominated debut novel "How Much of These Hills is Gold" — the book of choice for the Lake Oswego Reads 2022 program — face similar contemplations about the meaning of home and struggles with assimilation as she did growing up as a Chinese immigrant in the United States. "My childhood had always been one in...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessnessA document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed by county housing staff to be a reference source for officials and local service providers when communicating and advocating for local housing needs. Three overarching housing goals listed in the document include providing "lasting and effective programs and services," creating "equitable housing solutions and housing access" and providing "robust community engagement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

CCC Foundation hires Debra Mason as executive director

Clackamas Service Center leader for over nine years moving to fundraising efforts at community collegeClackamas Community College Foundation announced this week a new executive director in Debra Mason, who will be transitioning to the CCC role from the Clackamas Service Center. Mason joins the foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the school that funds scholarships and programming for students, on July 1 after nine years of working as the executive director, director of operations and director of nutrition at the service center. "Clackamas Community College is fortunate to have Debra Mason as its new foundation executive director. She has a deep...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WSMV

School community gathers to celebrate new, safer bike path

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Bike Walk Franklin celebrated their inaugural Walk/Bike to School Day Wednesday. Students, parents, and volunteers of Johnson Elementary School gather at Jim Warren Park at 7 a.m. to walk or bike as a group to the school using the recently completed multi-use path along Highway 96.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
16
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy