Wilsonville to celebrate Juneteenth at Town Center Park

For the second year, the city of Wilsonville will celebrate Juneteenth — the day that commemorates when the last American slaves learned they were free in 1865 — during an event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at Town Center Park.

The event will include food from the local business Dar Essalam, music from Jujuba (Afrobeat and Juju music) and an address from Dr. Mandrill Taylor, a psychiatrist who focuses on addiction and public health, according to a city press release.

The event is being planned by the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which formed last year to make Wilsonville a more welcoming place for people from all walks of life. It is being funded by a $7,500 Community Opportunity Grant.

"Wilsonville's Juneteenth Celebration is an event designed to bring people of all races, nationalities and religions together to celebrate our shared humanity and acknowledge history that continues to influence society today," the press release read.