Clackamas County, OR

Wildfire preparedness at top of mind in Clackamas County

By Emily Matlock
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3QFJ_0fR0EtIH00 The county will host wildfire preparedness workshops for community members throughout the month of May.

Despite record-setting April rains, Oregonians need to be prepared for a wildfire season that could begin as early as May, Clackamas County Fire Defense Board Chair and Canby Fire Chief Jim Davis said during a press conference.

"Yes, we have had record-breaking rain…" he said. "For Clackamas, this may keep us under a normal fire season. This can change with sustained high winds, low humidity and high temperatures for a sustained period of time."

Davis said that while there is no official start date to wildfire season, it typically begins when fuels dry out and temperatures heat up through May and June. Fire season is usually declared in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XgwX_0fR0EtIH00

"Weather during the fire season is the most important element for us to monitor, and not current conditions of the above-normal precipitation in April," he said, noting that historic 2020 wildfires occurred during what started out as a normal fire season.

Ahead of the fire season, Clackamas County officials said they're working within the community to create awareness and preparedness and to combat fears revolving around wildfires.

Clackamas Fire Chief Nick Browne noted that that across the county, fire departments are bolstering firefighting apparatuses and crews ahead of what could potentially be a busy season.

"Funding remains a constant concern as we look to be best prepared year-round by having enough highly trained and equipped personnel to combat these incidents that are happening more frequently in our area," he said.

Folks can begin to prepare by having a plan in place in case of a wildfire emergency. Creating and maintaining a defensible space of at least 30 feet around homes and buildings by clearing dead brush and grass can slow the spread of wildfires on your property, Browne said.

Interim Director of Clackamas County Emergency Management Daniel Nibouar outlined ways the community can prepare in case of evacuation. He encouraged people to sign up for public alerts and know the difference between get ready, get set and go evacuation orders.

Finally, Clackamas County Sheriff Captain Brad O'Neil discussed other safety and security precautions in the event of evacuation. He suggested that folks either have a fire safe for important items or security system with cameras in place around your property, but also noted that officers patrol evacuated areas for suspicious activity.

May is wildfire awareness month. Throughout the month, Clackamas County will host wildfire preparedness workshops in communities throughout the area. For a full list of sessions and to sign up, visit Clackamas.us/wildfires .

What about fireworks?

As Independence Day quickly approaches, Davis said the county is currently not planning to ban fireworks. County commissioners in April declined to enact a ban for now and have said they would continue to monitor conditions ahead of July 4. Last year, fireworks were banned just days before the holiday

Davis said a ban would be reconsidered if there were sustained dry, hot weather for seven to 10 days, which allows brush and grasses to dry out an ignite easily if sparked.

He recommended folks view professional firework shows to enjoy the holiday, or only set off "safe and sane" fireworks sold at firework stands. Fireworks should be lit on concrete and 25-50 feet away from structures or vegetation, and with water nearby.

He added that in case of level one evacuations, people should keep their cars fully fueled and ready to go. He said it is also a good idea to keep a USB thumb drive with important personal documents in your "go bag," in case of evacuation. More tips on how to prepare for wildfires will be available online and during wildfire community preparedness sessions.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Conservation district to collect pesticides in Clackamas County

Free disposal of agricultural and commercial chemicals is offered May 14 to limited number of participantsClackamas County agricultural producers and family forest owners who wish to safely dispose of pesticides that are old, unusable or restricted are invited to a free pesticide collection event hosted by the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District and local partners. Clean Harbors Environmental Services is able to provide pesticide collection on Saturday, May, 14 for a limited number of participants, all of whom must pre-register with Clean Harbors before receiving services. Walk-ins will not be served. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessnessA document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed by county housing staff to be a reference source for officials and local service providers when communicating and advocating for local housing needs. Three overarching housing goals listed in the document include providing "lasting and effective programs and services," creating "equitable housing solutions and housing access" and providing "robust community engagement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Wilsonville Spokesman

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
#Preparedness#Wildfire#Hot Weather#Emergency Management#Independence Day#Oregonians
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
POLITICS
Wilsonville Spokesman

Road conditions in Wilsonville fine despite snow event

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District closes classes and activities for the day Classes and events in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District have been canceled Monday, April 11, due to snow accumulating on local roads. However, city of Wilsonville Public Works Director Delora Kerber wrote via email that road conditions in the Wilsonville area are fine and that there are no accidents, closures or other known issues. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Portland area, saying that there could be between one-half and 2 inches of snow accumulated, though locations west of Hillsboro and higher...
WILSONVILLE, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County plans budget '100% tied to results'

Commissioners detail progress on goals in health, housing, public safety, environmentClackamas County commissioners convened in-person for the recent State of the County Forum Luncheon for the first time since February 2020 before dozens of community leaders to discuss issues regarding health, housing, public safety, tolling and the environment. Speaking about creating public trust in government amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the past year, Chair Tootie Smith outlined progress on the county's goal to have a structurally sound and sustainable budget that is "100% tied to results" by July, as phrased in the county's strategic plan Performance Clackamas....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Point In Time' report updates Clackamas County homelessness data

Single-night count finds 597 unhoused, over half of whom were unaided by sheltering programsThe first official tally of unhoused residents in Clackamas County since 2019 was released Wednesday after COVID-19 concerns led to a delay in the federally required count originally slated for 2021. Across the Portland metropolitan area, 6,633 people were found to be currently homeless on the Point-in-Time (PIT) survey conducted on the night of Jan. 26, 2022. 5,228 unhoused residents were counted in Multnomah County, 808 in Washington County and 597 in Clackamas County, per reports from the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS). Of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Metro Council OKs next step in Interstate 205 tolling

ODOT to proceed with federally required research, outreach on tolling impactsMetro Council's elected officials on Tuesday, April 26, approved changes to a transportation investment plan that includes tolling of Interstate 205. Metro's approval will allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct federally required environmental research, design work and further community outreach related to tolling. With the approval, approximately $28 million has been programmed into the project to fund ODOT's completion of a project assessment required under the National Environmental Policy Act before any further steps toward tolling implementation can continue. Metro Council President Lynn Peterson was not immediately available...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Will Washington County shift back to its conservative roots?

Despite redistricting favoring Democrats, some feel that this area's history of Republican leadership could win out. Washington County has shifted a lot politically over the past two decades. Its conservative rural roots, built on the backs of farmworkers and loggers, have given way to a highly urbanized, technological hotspot of innovation. Current and former politicians say it's this change that has led to a shift toward Democrats over Republicans — despite a long history of Republicans being elected from Washington County to state and local elected offices. It wasn't that long ago that Washington County seats in the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County votes will still be counted despite costly error

Two election workers of different political parties to transfer more than 50,000 estimated ballots to machine-readable formatClackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's opponent in the November election is decrying another costly mistake after Hall announced on May 4 that an unknown number of ballots printed for the May 17 primary have blurred barcodes. Hall expects that blurry barcodes will cause the affected ballots to be rejected by the county's automated ballot processing equipment. While there are often a few damaged ballots that they are not machine-readable in elections, preliminary batch runs conducted on May 3 for the current election led...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville brings books and buses to local apartment complex

The library and transit program perform outreach to the Autumn Park subsidized housing complex  Residents of the Autumn Park apartment complex in Wilsonville had the opportunity to walk onto a South Metro Area Regional Transit bus, meet city of Wilsonville staff and pick from five crates worth of books to take home right in front of their abodes Tuesday, April 5. The Books on the Bus event was a jump-off point in a pilot program the city is initiating to connect a wider swath of the community with the library and local transit buses. "Both of us (SMART...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville government settles with design firm after cost snafu

In other news, Wilsonville transit agency receives innovation award for bus on shoulder projectThe city of Wilsonville reached a $50,000 settlement with OTAK — a contractor for the Fifth Street to Kinsman Road project — following a mistake that was made during the construction process. OTAK, which is a urban design and planning firm, will have to pay the city this figure after it apparently misidentified the amount of steel reinforcement needed for the project that extends Kinsman Road south of Wilsonville Road and 5th Street west of Boones Ferry Road. "The City claimed that OTAK failed to meet...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Opinion: Catherine McMullen is ready to be Clackamas County clerk

Jaime Mathis: Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately.I have lived in Clackamas County for over 35 years and during this time, Sherry Hall has been the county clerk for almost half of them. The vast majority of the elections I have participated in have been administered by her. I have always been a very engaged voter around issues and public facing candidates, but I took for granted that the actual people who make sure our elections are secure, accurate, accessible and well-run were doing just that. It is crucial...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

