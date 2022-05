Question: Occasionally I see a larger off-road vehicle cruising through my neighborhood and recently I saw one being driven on State Route 509. It appeared to have a motorcycle-sized license plate attached. In and of itself it doesn’t bother me, but I noticed that these vehicles have no fenders or any way to stop rocks from being flung back into any vehicles that may be following. Are ORVs legal for street use in Washington?

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO