"Major gas leak" on Santa Monica Boulevard prompts hours-long closure

Authorities rushed to the scene of a "major gas leak" Monday afternoon in Santa Monica.

The gas leak occurred on the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near the Third Street Promenade.

Crews from both the Santa Monica Fire and Police Departments were on the scene as professionals with Southern California Gas Company repaired the leak.

Businesses and residents in the area were evacuated.

As a result, the immediately surrounding area was closed for over four hours, with authorities asking people to avoid 2nd and 3rd Streets between Arizona Avenue and Broadway.

SoCal Gas issued an update on the situation, stating that the leak was caused by a "third-party crew working in the 1400 block on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica."

They also reminded locals that "a natural gas odor" will likely linger in the area "while crews continue to perform this work."

At 8:15 p.m., Santa Monica Fire Department disclosed that the ruptured gas main had been fixed and that gas was being restored to homes and businesses in the surrounding area.