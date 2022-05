Eddie Hearn has revealed that UFC president Dana White messaged him about a potential clash of timings between Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and this summer’s UFC London event.Following a hugely successful Fight Night in the English capital in March, which Hearn attended, the UFC is returning just four months later for a card on 23 July.That is the date on which Joshua vs Usyk II is expected to take place, and “AJ”’s promoter Hearn opened up on a conversation he had with White about a potential scheduling clash.“Dana messaged me two days ago and said: ‘Look, are...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO