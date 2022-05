It has been a bit since I saw a list of job openings for business continuity professionals. I noted two distinct differences in these the (hopefully) waning days of the pandemic. One is the offer of relocation assistance, which was rare in the past. This might point to the competition needed to land highly qualified candidates. Likewise, there are a number of positions that have workplace flexibility, in that you don't need to be in the office every day, or can work 100 percent virtually.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO