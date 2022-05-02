U.S. Supreme Court to weigh whether wife liable in bankruptcy for husband’s fraud

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case to determine whether an individual in bankruptcy is liable for her business partner’s — and husband's — fraud, even if she was unaware of her partner’s actions.

California resident Kate Bartenwerfer has asked the high court to overturn a decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' August holding that she can't use bankruptcy to escape a judgment stemming from fraudulent omissions her husband made in selling their house. The pair were business partners in addition to being married, having initially bought the house with the intention of flipping it, according to court papers.

Bartenwerfer's lawyers argued in her December petition for certiorari that the issue "potentially impacts every joint transaction or endeavor that may be construed as a partnership, including transactions involving married persons and couples, even the sale of a family home."

The dispute arose after a San Francisco home buyer, Kieran Buckley, sued the Bartenwerfers, alleging that they withheld information about major defects and led him to believe the house had a “clean bill of health,” Buckley’s lawyers said in court papers.

An attorney for Buckley declined to comment.

The couple said Bartenwerfer had no way of knowing about the structural defects in the house, in part because the couple did not live in the home in the months leading up to the sale.

After a California jury returned a verdict in Buckley's favor in 2012, granting him more than $600,000 in damages and attorneys' fees, the couple jointly filed for bankruptcy.

While bankruptcy is generally used to clear debts, those stemming from fraudulent activity can’t be discharged through bankruptcy proceedings.

The 9th Circuit held in August that Bartenwerfer could not discharge the damages “regardless of her knowledge of the fraud.” The court relied on the Supreme Court's 1885 decision in Strang v. Bradner that held that a person can’t escape a monetary judgment based on the fact that it was incurred through the actions of their business partner without their knowledge.

Bartenwerfer appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the court should take the case to resolve a circuit split. While the 9th Circuit ruling fell in line with 5th and 11th Circuit decisions, the 7th and 8th Circuits have found that a debtor must have some knowledge of their partner's fraudulent activity to be held liable.

The case is Bartenwerfer v. Buckley, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-908.

For Bartenwerfer: Iain Macdonald and Reno Fernandez of Macdonald Fernandez

For Buckley: Zachary Tripp of Weil Gotshal & Manges; and Janet Marie Brayer of Law Offices of Janet Brayer

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.