ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh whether wife liable in bankruptcy for husband’s fraud

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36S5xE_0fQzjsZq00

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case to determine whether an individual in bankruptcy is liable for her business partner’s — and husband's — fraud, even if she was unaware of her partner’s actions.

California resident Kate Bartenwerfer has asked the high court to overturn a decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' August holding that she can't use bankruptcy to escape a judgment stemming from fraudulent omissions her husband made in selling their house. The pair were business partners in addition to being married, having initially bought the house with the intention of flipping it, according to court papers.

Bartenwerfer's lawyers argued in her December petition for certiorari that the issue "potentially impacts every joint transaction or endeavor that may be construed as a partnership, including transactions involving married persons and couples, even the sale of a family home."

The dispute arose after a San Francisco home buyer, Kieran Buckley, sued the Bartenwerfers, alleging that they withheld information about major defects and led him to believe the house had a “clean bill of health,” Buckley’s lawyers said in court papers.

An attorney for Buckley declined to comment.

The couple said Bartenwerfer had no way of knowing about the structural defects in the house, in part because the couple did not live in the home in the months leading up to the sale.

After a California jury returned a verdict in Buckley's favor in 2012, granting him more than $600,000 in damages and attorneys' fees, the couple jointly filed for bankruptcy.

While bankruptcy is generally used to clear debts, those stemming from fraudulent activity can’t be discharged through bankruptcy proceedings.

The 9th Circuit held in August that Bartenwerfer could not discharge the damages “regardless of her knowledge of the fraud.” The court relied on the Supreme Court's 1885 decision in Strang v. Bradner that held that a person can’t escape a monetary judgment based on the fact that it was incurred through the actions of their business partner without their knowledge.

Bartenwerfer appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the court should take the case to resolve a circuit split. While the 9th Circuit ruling fell in line with 5th and 11th Circuit decisions, the 7th and 8th Circuits have found that a debtor must have some knowledge of their partner's fraudulent activity to be held liable.

The case is Bartenwerfer v. Buckley, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-908.

For Bartenwerfer: Iain Macdonald and Reno Fernandez of Macdonald Fernandez

For Buckley: Zachary Tripp of Weil Gotshal & Manges; and Janet Marie Brayer of Law Offices of Janet Brayer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 37

Audrey Berger
2d ago

It's all about WHAT you knew, and WHEN you knew. And that's IF you knew, ANYTHING. If she was genuinely OBLIVIOUS to the WHOLE matter, HOW can a court in GOOD CONSCIENCE, hold HER LIABLE to/for HIS SECRET decisions/actions/crimes?

Reply(4)
7
Lilly Smith
2d ago

Prior to a bankruptcy, they were sued and it would not be included. They're using the bankruptcy as a way out of a lawsuit.

Reply(6)
7
Related
Reason.com

Supreme Court Definitively Ends the SALT Tax Deduction Case

As Jonathan Adler points out, today the Supreme Court refused to review a lower-court decision upholding the 2017 tax law's caps on the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes. The law, enacted by a GOP-controlled Congress, limits this $10,000 for individual taxpayers and married couples filing jointly, and $5000 for married people filing separately. Jonathan rightly notes that the case never had much merit, which is why it was uniformly rejected by the lower-court judges who considered it (all of them Democratic appointees).
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

Supreme Court upholds nanny's conviction

OMAHA, Neb. -- A former Omaha nanny convicted of child abuse resulting in death will be staying in prison. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday released an opinion denying Sarah Cullen's bid for post-conviction relief. She was sentenced in 2014 to 70 years of life in prison after her conviction...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#The U S Supreme Court#Business Partners#Bartenwerfers
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

Supreme Court seems sympathetic to a coach who claims the right to pray

Lawyer Paul Clement told the justices that the 50-yard line prayers were "private speech" protected by the First Amendment guarantee of free speech and the free exercise of religion. The U.S. Supreme Court heard another church/state case on Monday in which the court’s conservative super-majority appears to be moving toward...
BREMERTON, WA
Reuters

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

421K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy