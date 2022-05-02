ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea bidder hoping to meet supporter groups this week as he aims to stop Boehly

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race to buy Chelsea Football Club is perhaps not as over as we expected it to be after the news from last week. It was announced that Todd Boehly’s group were named...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Man City BEWARE! Real Madrid fans will swarm outside the Bernabeu as they eye Champions League final... how Pep's men deal with the atmosphere will determine the semi-final

If you happen to be in the Chamartin district of Madrid tonight at about 6pm local time and you have no interest in football, whatever you do, don’t got out for a carton of milk thinking to yourself: "I know there’s a game on but it’s not for three hours yet".
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United's final home match of a miserable season ends in a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford... with Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane all on target

There are some things you can’t polish, as the saying goes, and this desperate, dismal Manchester United season is one of them. Victory over Brentford in the final home game on Monday night couldn’t paper over the cracks that have appeared in the last nine months any more than it could silence the dissenting voices from the stands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

‘This is not Chelsea standard at all’

Chelsea’s appalling record at Goodison Park continued yesterday in a 1-0 defeat that featured everything frustrating and nothing not-frustrating, including yet another gift of a goal to the opposition, largely non-incisive attacking play, and some wondersaves from their goalkeeper when we did manage to create a few chances. Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Image: Two senior Chelsea players ‘want to come to Barca’

The rumours are continuing to circulate regarding quite a few senior Chelsea players looking to jump ship this summer. We already know that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are almost certainly now leaving at the end of the season, but they could be joined by more. A surgical summer is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

The Ballon d'Or battle! Thierry Henry hails the Champions League final as a mouthwatering clash between the two favourites for top prize... and he is backing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to come out on top against Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has backed Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane as the two front-runners for the Ballon d'Or. Benzema and Mane will go head-to-head in a mouthwatering Champions League final in Paris later this month - a game which could decide the eventual winner of the prestigious award.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paulo Dybala 'has chosen to join Inter Milan when his Juventus deal expires this summer on a £5m-a-year deal' despite links to Man United and Tottenham with the Argentine forward 'keen to remain in Italy'

Paulo Dybala has decided to join Inter Milan this summer after his Juventus contract expires, according to reports, despite interest from both Man United and Tottenham. Dybala has been one of the most coveted players in European football in recent years and has regularly been linked with a move away from Turin - though he looks certain to leave the club next month after failing to agree a new deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The battle for the Premier League, fourth place AND survival are on a knife-edge. ADAM SHERGOLD risks upsetting fans everywhere and predicts the final 38 results and table of a gripping season

The Premier League season is rushing headlong towards its conclusion and there's EVERYTHING still to play for. Whether it's Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head for the title, Arsenal and Tottenham duelling it out to finish fourth or Everton, Leeds United and Burnley scrapping desperately to avoid relegation, so much remains at stake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

AFC Bournemouth join Fulham in bouncing back up to the Premier League

AFC Bournemouth’s rise from administration and the depths of the Football League pyramid all the way to the Premier League under the guidance of Eddie Howe, with three promotions in the span of just six years from 2009 to 2015, is certainly the stuff of football legend. However, after getting as far as finishing in the top half of the table in 2017, the Cherries’ fortunes took a turn for the worse, suffering relegation in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Option to stay offered to Granovskaia, Buck; Clearlake co-founder set to join Chelsea as ‘active director’ — reports

Should the Todd Boehly consortium be able to figure the necessary financial details in order to finalize their acquisition of Chelsea Football Club — only the exact method of dealing with the £1.5b debt seems to be only true sticking point at the moment — we will then need to start figuring out more mundane things, such as who’s going to be in charge of what behind the scenes.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Man United FINALLY give in to fans' demands by agreeing to cheaper season tickets next term as Premier League games and cup competitions are separated... amid furious supporter protests and no chance of Champions League football

Manchester United have changed their season-ticket policy so fans have more choice over which games they watch at Old Trafford from next season. Season ticket holders are currently obliged to buy tickets for Champions League and FA Cup games on top of all Premier League fixtures. After consulting with their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea are in danger of Premier League expulsion - and the clock is ticking - as their takeover risks becoming a Putin-Johnson row... Here's why Abramovich's £1.6bn loan has the club on a knife-edge

If Roman Abramovich now wants his £1.6bn loan paid back to agree the sale of the Chelsea, then the club is facing its biggest crisis since the 1987 ‘Save the Bridge’ campaign, when Stamford Bridge was under threat of being turned into luxury flats by property developers Marler Estates.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Real Madrid not keen on £60m asking price leaving Chelsea to fight PL clubs for midfielder

The summer transfer market is going to be the last thing on the minds of anyone involved at Chelsea Football Club right now. The ownership takeover situation has gotten even more complex over the last couple of days and all sorts of rumours have been flying around. As priority, this situation needs to be resolved the takeover must happen as soon as possible to put any doubts over the future of the club to bed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

City 'failed to manage the game' as Real bit back

Manchester City failed to "manage the game" as they let their two-goal aggregate lead slip and were dramatically dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, says their former defender Nedum Onuoha. "City played quite well across both ties," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "But the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man United boost as transfer target available for €55-60m and Arsenal have another player “top of their list”

Manchester United are currently showing a stronger interest than Arsenal in a potential transfer move for Everton forward Richarlison. The Brazil international recently changed agents and there has been plenty of speculation over his future in recent weeks after some fine individual displays in what has generally been a poor season at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayer Leverkusen 'will demand £63million for Arsenal target Moussa Diaby' with the Gunners looking to strengthen their squad ahead of potential Champions League football

Arsenal could reportedly have to fork out £63million if they wish to make a bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their side, which will need some bulking if they qualify for next season's Champions League. Diaby is a player who has attracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy