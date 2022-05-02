Chelsea bidder hoping to meet supporter groups this week as he aims to stop Boehly

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO