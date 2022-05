BYU’s 2016 football signing class still ranks as the best in the Kalani Sitake era, garnering a No. 49 overall ranking from 247sports.com. Having been on the job less than two months, Sitake signed the likes of Jaren Hall, Aleva Hifo, Chris Wilcox, Clark Barrington, Max Tooley, Keenan Pili and Troy Warner.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO