San Francisco, CA

California’s top Indian restaurant is in SF, according to Yelpers

By Alex Baker
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State’s top Indian restaurant is right here in San Francisco, according to Yelp . In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month , the crowd-source review site dug through data to find the top Indian eatery in every state.

According to Yelpers, California’s best Indian restaurant is Ocean Indian Cuisine located in the Outer Richmond on Geary. The Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese spot has five stars and over 150 reviews on the site.

The restaurant describes itself as “family owned and operated” on its Yelp page. A quick glance at the reviews shows that the chicken momos are popular and that the restaurant earns high marks for good service and atmosphere as well as tasty food.

Other popular items include the chicken tikka masala, the butter chicken masala and the shrimp curry. The menu also includes Himalayan specials and an extensive selection of vegetarian and seafood items.

“We would give 6 stars if we could,” said Yelp reviewer Mariel M., who went on to say “Not only is the food absolutely delicious, but the service was top notch, and that’s what makes this place really special.”

Yelp explained the methodology behind the list of Best Indian Eateries in each State , saying they “identified businesses in the Indian category of Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

If you want to see the restaurants that came out on top in the other 49, click here . If you’re already sold and you want to check out Ocean Indian Cuisine, visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

