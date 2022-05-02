Self-service kiosks now available at 8 grocery stores on O‘ahu

HONOLULU – Residents in the Salt Lake and Hawai‘i Kai areas will be the latest to play a role in the city’s growing efforts to widely turn renewing a motor vehicle registration into a convenient part of a trip to the supermarket.

Self-service kiosks for renewing motor vehicle registrations have been installed inside Safeway supermarkets at the Salt Lake Shopping Center and Hawai‘i Kai Shopping Center.

The new additions bring to eight the total number of these bright yellow touch-screen terminals that are located at select Safeway and Foodland supermarkets across O‘ahu, where the unattended retail technology enables residents to quickly renew vehicle registrations on their own time remote from satellite city halls.

These kiosks operate much like an ATM, and processed 136,108 motor vehicle registration renewals last year in the City and County of Honolulu. That figure represents a 7 percent increase from the previous year.

“The growing use of these kiosks has presented us with an opportunity to broaden access to them around O‘ahu, where our sights remain set on transitioning the registration of a motor vehicle from a waiting game into a convenient part of a motorist’s visit to the grocery store,” said Kim Hashiro, director designate of the Department of Customer Services.

Key advantages of the self-service kiosks include being accessible at supermarkets that are open late, if not 24/7, and accepting renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date with a $16 late fee.

Aside from Salt Lake and Hawai‘i Kai, the self-service kiosks are deployed inside Safeway stores at five other locations: the Kāne‘ohe Bay Shopping Center; Kapolei Shopping Center; Waimalu Shopping Plaza; Kapahulu Shopping Center; as well as South Beretania Street. Rounding out the locations where the self-service kiosks are located on O‘ahu is the Foodland supermarket at the Waipi‘o Shopping Center.

