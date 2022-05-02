City of Boulder Expands In-Person Services Beginning May 5

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is welcoming nearly 80 affordable housing units to the Westwood community. Denver’s Department of Housing Stability teamed up with Gorman & Co. on Tuesday for the grand opening of Avenida del Sol. (credit: CBS) The near 79-unit community is located at 5048 Morrison Road with units ranging from 1-3 bedrooms. All units are income-restricted and include households earning up to 30% of the area median income, 40%, 60% or 80% of the area median income. (credit: CBS) “Access to affordable and safe housing is key for our hard-working individuals and families throughout Denver, including in Westwood,” said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Gorman & Company to provide local Denver funds toward these much-needed affordable homes.” (credit: CBS) This is the latest city-supported affordable housing development to open in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO