The newly drawn 36th N.C. State Senate District is up for grabs with four Republicans vying for the seat in the primary. The district covers Alexander, Wilkes, Surry and Yadkin counties. The candidates were given three questions, and asked to limit their answers to roughly 250 words per question. A brief bio and each candidate’s responses are listed below in alphabetical order.

WILKES COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO