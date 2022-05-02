ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. jury rejects Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians and Jenners

By City News Service
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Los Angeles jury today rejected model Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan -- a major victory for the reality TV personalities who were accused of derailing Chyna's unscripted television career.

Jurors deliberated for a full day Friday and throughout Monday morning, indicating early Monday afternoon they had reached a verdict.

That verdict sided with the Kardashians and Jenners, with the panel declining to award any damages to Chyna.

