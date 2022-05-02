ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth mayor, council members to receive big pay raise if voters approve charter amendment

By Jack Fink
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

Fort Worth Mayor, council members to receive big pay raise if voters approve charter amendment

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - In Fort Worth, residents are considering whether to approve a big pay raise for Mayor Mattie Parker and council members.

It is all part of a charter election Saturday, May 7.

If voters agree with Proposition F, the mayor's yearly salary would jump from $29,000 to $99,653.

It is based on one-half of the average base annual salary of city department heads. City council members' yearly pay would go up from $25,000 to $76,727. That is based on one-half of the average base annual salary of the city's assistant department heads.

In both cases, the city says pay could go up or down. The higher salaries would cost the city $484, 469 in fiscal year 2023.

The mayor's and council members' salaries would be automatically set each year, and they would not have to ask voters for a raise.

We did not find organized opposition to proposed charter amendment, but we did find two banners hanging in downtown Fort Worth along Weatherford Street, which clearly indicate how the man who made them feels about the issue.

Francisco Hernandez hung one of them outside his law office and said the Mayor and Council get paid enough. "It's public service. If you can't afford to serve, don't serve."

Hernandez said he believes the Mayor and Council are hiding behind a proposition. "If the city council wants a raise, they just raise staff salaries and they get an automatic raise, and the voters will never know about it."

Their salaries will appear in the city budget.

During the February 8th City Council Meeting, the Mayor and council members, including Elizabeth Beck, supported sending the proposed charter amendment to voters.

Council member Beck said, "It allows us full time representation of our constituents in a way that does not hamper us and our ability to raise our children and provide for our family."

Mayor Parker said at the meeting, "You can be progressive and smart at the same time. As already been said, we are going to put this to voters to decide whether you want a council that gets paid more than $29,000 a year to be the Mayor of Fort Worth, Texas. I think we're worth it, frankly."

Early voting ends Tuesday.

CBS 11 News spoke with voters at the Southwest Sub-Courthouse who had mixed views about this issue.

Cary Clark said he believes council members and the mayor are underpaid and deserve a raise.

"These people should be getting paid well for an important job. I think it makes them more independent and less vulnerable to special interests that may have a financial interest in a certain project or two that might come up for the Mayor or City Council."

Sandra Shelton disagreed. "They get paid adequately for what they do. When you're going to take money out of people's pockets who are already struggling, it's just not appropriate. Feel the pulse of the times."

There are several other proposed amendments to the City's Charter up for consideration.

Residents are also considering bond packages totaling $560 million.

Comments / 8

Andre WiLLiAMS II
2d ago

It is amazing to me that the fire department is supposedly "in a budget crisis" and are down staffing trucks to ride with 3 personnel for 5 hours but money can be found for this 🤔

Reply
9
Grand Master Fox
2d ago

While the Fox agrees that the Mayor and City Council of Fort Worth are paid less than their counterparts in similar size cities, it's important to realize the current charter describes these positions as part time jobs... To make it worth paying these elected officials a combined a total of $484,469 the charter should stipulate a 40 hour work week for them to replace the City Managers office and assume those duties. The charter should stipulate that the Mayor live within the city limits and Council Members their respective districts. Elimination of the consent agenda is a crucial step to reducing waste and increasing transparency in the governance of our city

Reply
5
Texas Pride
2d ago

Wow more taxes for everyone. Well about they do something about property taxes first. Then maybe they will get a pay raise.

Reply
5
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAA

'We are in a crisis': Dallas County Commissioners say some Dallas County judges are not clearing dockets fast enough, creating huge backlog

DALLAS — Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price has been sounding off alarm bells about the backlog of criminal cases in Dallas County courts. ”These are individuals who are sitting in jail whose cases have not been adjudicated and there are victims and a lot of individuals who are waiting. They are in limbo,” said Price.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
