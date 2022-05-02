Global flower shortage in full-bloom, what to do for Mother's Day?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Mother's Day is Sunday, but it might already be too late to get mom that perfect flower arrangement.

That's thanks to a global flower shortage that has florists getting creative.

It's the second biggest flower holiday of the year after Valentine's Day. And Mother's Day week at Apples to Zinnias in Dallas is bustling. But florists everywhere are scrambling to meet demand due to a shortage in flowers and just about everything else they need.

"Paper goods, boxes, cellophane," said manager Juan Gomer. "Flights, vases, anything coming out of China, anything that has been imported to the country. It's affecting everybody."

The flower shortage itself stems back to the beginning of the pandemic, when crops were no longer being planted and existing ones died. Add to that supply chain issues and labor shortages.

"First thing is just hoping that everything ships promptly, that everything gets here on time, that everything that I have ordered comes in the color that I ordered," Gomer said.

And with a shortage of supplies comes an increase in prices. Florists said they're having to charge 15 to 20% more across the board.

Gromer hired six or seven additional employees to help with the Mother's Day rush. And he said he's learned to order early and extra.

"My Mother's Day order, I placed probably a week or two after Valentine's," he said.

And planning ahead is the advice he would give customers to give mom the arrangement she deserves.

"This week, everybody should be calling everybody like Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday," he said. "The earliest they place the orders is going to be the best."