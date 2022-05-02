La La Anthony Talks All Things Met Gala & Hosting 'Vogue' Red Carpet

Photo: Getty Images

In Vogue's second-ever live stream of the Met Gala, La La Anthony lit up the red carpet as a host alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles.

The theme of this year's Met Gala , "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," asked its attendees to "embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue . During fashion's biggest night , the 2022 dress code was "gilded glamour and white tie."

On Monday (May 2), Anthony strutted the Met steps wearing a custom, burgundy LaQuan Smith dress and a matching Laurel DeWitt hat. The 39-year-old told Variety she believes her outfit is "on theme, but it still looks like me."

Photo: Getty Images

Although this isn't her first Met Gala, the host said that she was still "a nervous wreck" and that the infamous stairs will always be "intimidating."

The red carpet live stream was broadcasted on all of Vogue's digital and social platforms. The exclusive night of fashion featured an elite guest list including Janelle Mon á e , Venus Williams , Normani , Alicia Keys , Anderson .Pakk , and more.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.