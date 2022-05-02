ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

La La Anthony Talks All Things Met Gala & Hosting 'Vogue' Red Carpet

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F270Z_0fQzL5v800
Photo: Getty Images

In Vogue's second-ever live stream of the Met Gala, La La Anthony lit up the red carpet as a host alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles.

The theme of this year's Met Gala , "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," asked its attendees to "embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue . During fashion's biggest night , the 2022 dress code was "gilded glamour and white tie."

On Monday (May 2), Anthony strutted the Met steps wearing a custom, burgundy LaQuan Smith dress and a matching Laurel DeWitt hat. The 39-year-old told Variety she believes her outfit is "on theme, but it still looks like me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Umt0K_0fQzL5v800
Photo: Getty Images

Although this isn't her first Met Gala, the host said that she was still "a nervous wreck" and that the infamous stairs will always be "intimidating."

The red carpet live stream was broadcasted on all of Vogue's digital and social platforms. The exclusive night of fashion featured an elite guest list including Janelle Mon á e , Venus Williams , Normani , Alicia Keys , Anderson .Pakk , and more.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Alicia Keys's Met Gala Ponytail Is Right on Theme

You can always expect Alicia Keys to turn heads on the red carpet, but the singer exceeded all expectations at the 2022 Met Gala with her extra-long embellished ponytail. At first glance, spectators were only able to see the front of Keys's hair, which looked like a slicked-back ponytail. While that was a vision in itself — she wore crystal gems to decorate not only her edges but also the outer corners of her winged liners — the real surprise came when she turned around, revealing the rest of her hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Throws Shade in Suit, Corset Top & Hidden Heels at the Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Venus Williams proved you can elevate a classic suit with just a pair of sunglasses — directly from the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet. Williams arrived for the occasion in a sharp black suit by Chloé, paired with a sleek corset top that included sculpted cups and accents. Completing her Gabriela Hearst-designed ensemble was a pair of diamond stud earrings and a massive diamond and emerald statement necklace. Her look was finished with sleek black sunglasses for a sultry retro twist, as well as a sparkly silver box clutch covered in black feathers. The star...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
La La Anthony
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Normani
Person
Hamish Bowles
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Vogue#Red Carpet#Gilded Age New York#Pakk#Iheartradio
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Is Dripping in Gold Versace Chains on the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B arrived at the 2022 Met Gala tonight in New York dripping in gold from head to toe. The rapper brought the Gilded Age theme to life in a a custom Versace gown, which she wore matching arm warmers and a neck accessories that created the appearance of dozens of necklaces layered on top of one another. This marks her first appearance at the Met Gala since 2019, when she wore a burgundy gown with an opulent train and matching head piece. To Monday’s event, Cardi B walked the red carpet alongside Donatella Versace....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Lizzo Looked Like Renaissance Royalty at the 2022 Met Gala

Lizzo stepped out looking like a Renaissance painting on the steps of tonight's Met Gala, her first time attending the Costume Institute event since 2019. For an evening of Gilded Glamour, the “About Damn Time” singer looked fabulous with a trailing gold-embroidered coat, curve-hugging gown, stacked gold choker, and her signature razor-sharp nails in black. It was also inarguably one of the most on-theme looks of the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Full video of DaBaby and Wisdom fight released: “He had a legit reason for swinging”

DaBaby is once again making headlines following an alleged altercation between him and fellow rapper Wisdom that was caught on video that has since gone viral. In the video, which was uploaded by prince_mazani on Instagram, DaBaby is seen attacking Wisdom – an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – backstage during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
COLUMBUS, OH
HollywoodLife

Serena & Venus Williams Stun In Stylish Dresses For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

The tennis legends took over the big wedding day with their fabulous fashion. See the amazing pics here!. Sisters Venus and Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The tennis legends and fashion phenoms were absolutely stunning in their fancy ensembles as they were spotted arriving to the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy