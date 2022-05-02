ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

AFR 5-2-2022 Hour 3 | Ma’Khail Hilliard talks LSU stretch run

Cover picture for the articleLSU Friday Night starter Ma’Khail Hilliard joins Matt to start the third...

Look: Jameis Winston Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu Signing

Four-time All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is the newest member of the New Orleans Saints after signing a multi-year deal with the team today. His new team's quarterback had some thoughts on his return to his hometown. Taking to Twitter, Winston retweeted the Saints' announcement that they had signed Mathieu...
Saints Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
Super Bowl Champion Safety Signs With New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are adding a Super Bowl champion to the roster. According to multiple reports, the Saints are signing safety Tyrann Mathieu, who spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu visited the Saints before the NFL Draft, and the deal is expected to be done in the coming days. According to ESPN, Mathieu is expected to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with $18 million fully guaranteed.
Latest postseason projections for LSU baseball

We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty — and I don’t mean the dirt band —of the 2022 baseball season. The LSU Tigers are currently 30-14 overall and 12-9 in SEC play with only three conference series (at Alabama, home vs. Ole Miss and at Vanderbilt) and two mid-week games (vs. Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State) left in the regular season.
Garth Brooks' Lively 'Callin' Baton Rouge' Performance at LSU Concert Registered as an Earthquake

Garth Brooks' latest performance literally left the audience shaking in their cowboy boots. The 60-year-old country legend performed a concert to more than 102,000 fans at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium on Saturday, and according to a professor at the college, movement in the venue registered as a small earthquake when he sang LSU's unofficial alma mater song, "Callin' Baton Rouge."
