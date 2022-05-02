AFR 5-2-2022 Hour 3 | Ma’Khail Hilliard talks LSU stretch run

Three LSU coaches and their Athletic Director were in Lafayette Wednesday night and while sports was the main focus of their discussion, some entertaining things were brought up. Their visit was all part of a fundraising event for the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) and it was hosted at Walkons off...
Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
Steven Johnson, a tight end who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1988, made headlines in 2021 for his involvement with Sonya Curry, mother to NBA players Steph Curry and Seth Curry. Sonya filed for divorce after 33 years of marriage with Dell Curry and the pair accused...
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
After falling behind eight runs to St. Augustine in the top of the fifth, Brother Martin came within one of tying Game One of the LHSAA Division I Quarterfinals at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans on Wednesday.
Tyrann Mathieu’s awards from his freshman season at LSU were piled in a dark corner of a side room in the Football Operations Center on Dec. 2, 2012, out of sight unless you happened to really look. Only a few reporters noticed as they gathered in the room for...
The New Orleans Saints are adding a Super Bowl champion to the roster. According to multiple reports, the Saints are signing safety Tyrann Mathieu, who spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu visited the Saints before the NFL Draft, and the deal is expected to be done in the coming days. According to ESPN, Mathieu is expected to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with $18 million fully guaranteed.
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty — and I don’t mean the dirt band —of the 2022 baseball season. The LSU Tigers are currently 30-14 overall and 12-9 in SEC play with only three conference series (at Alabama, home vs. Ole Miss and at Vanderbilt) and two mid-week games (vs. Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State) left in the regular season.
Let’s turn up on a Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, shall we?. Last week, LSU had a disappointing mid-week loss at New Orleans and they entered this game with the hope of turning things around. The Tigers did just that against the Nicholls State Colonels in a 10-6 win that was an even bigger blowout until a ninth-inning rally.
Garth Brooks' latest performance literally left the audience shaking in their cowboy boots. The 60-year-old country legend performed a concert to more than 102,000 fans at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium on Saturday, and according to a professor at the college, movement in the venue registered as a small earthquake when he sang LSU's unofficial alma mater song, "Callin' Baton Rouge."
