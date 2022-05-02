AFR 5-2-2022 Hour 3 | Ma’Khail Hilliard talks LSU stretch run

The New Orleans Saints are adding a Super Bowl champion to the roster. According to multiple reports, the Saints are signing safety Tyrann Mathieu, who spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu visited the Saints before the NFL Draft, and the deal is expected to be done in the coming days. According to ESPN, Mathieu is expected to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with $18 million fully guaranteed.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO