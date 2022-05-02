ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo students head to national rocketry competition May 14

By Sally Segar
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqTT9_0fQzHeg200 Teams from Oregon Episcopal School and Stoller Middle School will head to Virginia for the national competition.

Two student teams from Washington County schools will soon be headed to the May 14 American Rocketry Challenge National Finals.

The Oregon Episcopal School Aerospace Team, which won the national finals in 2021, is returning this year to defend its title.

Stoller Middle School's Portland Rocketry Team, which ranked 20th in last year's nationals, will also be competing.

To qualify, each student team had to design, build and launch a model rocket — up to a certain weight — that could safely carry two raw eggs to an altitude of 835 feet in a flight between 41 to 44 seconds. The requirements for nationals will be slightly modified.

OES team leaders Kara Gaiser and Zack Weinstein said it was their team's dream to make it to nationals, but last year wasn't all they expected. The main rocketry competition was canceled because of the pandemic, so they competed at a regional site in Pasco, Washington. There, they won with a record-breaking score of 7.7 points, Gaiser said.

This year, it'll be even better because their team and advisor, Robin O'Hara, are headed to a site near Washington, D.C., alongside 100 other teams from across the country for the first time since 2019.

Teams are competing for the title of national champion and an all-expense paid trip to London for the international finals. Additionally, the top 25 teams also automatically receive invitations to NASA's Student Launch workshop. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfTYp_0fQzHeg200

The OES leaders said the team's members always have great ideas, but this year and last, everything finally came together — even though the team still finished some work last-minute and had a lot of late nights.

"A lot of us are seniors, so this year especially, it's been kind of chaotic," Gaiser said. "Majority of us were dealing with college applications."

They've all been working on time management for the finals, the co-leaders said.

Gaiser said their team of 10 members is comparatively small, but it's still a challenge to make sure all members are on the same level and getting the support they need.

The OES Aerospace Team even has members from Thailand, China and Spain, who usually live in the school's on-site dorms. When school was online last year, the students had to join the team from overseas.

The Portland Rocketry Team's six members between grades 7 and 11 come from Stoller, Beaverton High School, Lincoln High School and Sunset High School. The team is advised by Connor Nelson. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rv5St_0fQzHeg200

Team co-captains Matthew Lei and Nividh Singh said the competition teaches their team new things every year, and they encouraged other students to find a local team to join.

"Aerospace is a huge field, and it's growing exponentially," Lei and Singh said in a press release. "You can do work on the shuttle, the rocket, a rover, a satellite and much more. … Follow your passions, wherever that might lead you!"

Next year, Gaiser will be going to college for mechanical engineering, and Weinstein is headed to work for a company that makes drones during his gap year. After that, he'll probably go for mechanical engineering, too.

"This competition is obviously very centered around aerospace around rocketry," Weinstein said, "but I think actually what it taught me and what I appreciated about it is much broader than that."

Being on the team has taught Weinstein a lot about engineering, he said. The competition has challenged the team to think in different ways with each new rocket requirement.

The members are excited for May 14.

Even before May, the OES team started shipping its supplies to The Plains.

"(We) are very excited to actually go and meet all of the other teams that that worked hard to get to nationals as well," Weinstein said. "And to actually go to Virginia and do that is an experience we've all looked forward to."

The American Rocketry Challenge is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 2022 competition has included over 4,000 middle and high schoolers from 724 teams in 41 states.

OES and Stoller are the only teams from Oregon to participate this year.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Madras High students attend state music competition

Four students attended the competition this weekend in Beaverton for state solo music performance. Four MHS students competed at the OSAA State Solo Music contest at Mountainside High School in Beaverton on Saturday. Senior Aurora Strode (alto voice), juniors Amanda Plant (French horn), Jose Monroy (alto saxophone), and Olivia Johnson (alto saxophone) competed.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

PCC OMIC director to leave

Andrew Lattanner will leave training center at the end of May, after nearly three years as director. The director of Portland Community College's OMIC Training Center in Scappoose is leaving his role next month. Andrew Lattanner has been director of PCC's contribution to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center initiative since...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Washington County, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Industry
County
Washington County, OR
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
WUSA9

DC students decide which college they plan to attend in the fall

WASHINGTON — Today students in D.C, are making an important decision, perhaps maybe one of the most important decisions in their academic life. Across the District, students are celebrating DC Decision Day which celebrates high school seniors that are making their decision on which college or university than plan to pursue after they graduate.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Competition#Rocket#College Applications#Oregon Episcopal School#American#Stoller Middle School#Portland Rocketry Team#Oes
The Oklahoman

New statue of Cherokee rocket scientist Mary Golda Ross designed to launch STEM careers

The accomplishments of a Native American "Hidden Figure" who made crucial contributions to the space program now are immortalized in bronze in her home state. A sculpture of Cherokee rocket scientist Mary Golda Ross — the first known Native American woman engineer — was recently unveiled at the new First Americans Museum as part of a national effort to encourage girls and women to pursue STEM careers.
MUSEUMS
Portland Tribune

Portland Community College's OMIC director to leave

Andrew Lattanner will leave training center at the end of May, after nearly three years as director. The director of Portland Community College's OMIC Training Center in Scappoose is leaving his role later this month. Andrew Lattanner has been director of PCC's contribution to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center initiative...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

509-J receives two Trail Blazers grants

Grants for Madras Elementary and Warm Springs K-8 will support creation of a makerspace and athletic programs. The Oregon Trail Blazers foundation, an extension of the Blazers basketball team, has awarded 18 grants to schools across Oregon, including two grants for Jefferson County School district. The first grant, given to...
MADRAS, OR
BBC

University student complaints over courses hit record

Complaints from students in England and Wales about their university courses reached a record high last year. More than a third of the 2,763 complaints to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator (OIA) were related to the impact of pandemic. The amount of compensation given to students exceeded £1.3m, it...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: Schools need to think out of the box

The News-Times publishes thoughts on the education system, the election and more in its weekly mailbag. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

COCC to host annual salmon bake in Madras

Event celebrates COCC's ten years in Madras and raises money for Native scholarships. Central Oregon Community College has hosted their annual salmon bake on its Bend since the early 1970s. This year, it's coming to Madras. The event, which was originally planned for the Madras campus before the pandemic in...
MADRAS, OR
Calhoun County Journal

National Tech Day – History of Computers

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm. This event by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Join them for National Technology Day, as you are taught the history of computers. There will also be a drawing for prizes! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
TECHNOLOGY
Portland Tribune

PGE state-of-the art Integrated Operations Center opens in Tualatin

The Tualatin building is designed to streamline operations and protect against manmade and natural disasters. Portland General Electric's recently opened Integrated Operations Center will help the public utility oversee problems in the public utility's 4,000-square-mile service area and monitor any electrical emergencies and most importantly, stand up to "the big one."
Hinton News

WVU students prepare for cyberspace attacks with Operation Locked Shields

Armed with keyboards, ones and zeros, a squad of West Virginia University students were among the 2,000 participants who competed in Operation Locked Shields, an international cyber defense exercise run by NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, Estonia. The teams, which included members of the West Virginia and North Carolina National Guard, took orders from the Department of Defense and the Defense Information Systems Agency during the April 19-21 exercises. As part of the U.S. Blue Team, students from engineering, cybersecurity, media and law enhanced their skills in defending national IT systems and critical infrastructure that were under...
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

May 4 community briefs

Cultural center will host readings from Paper Gardens contest winners; Ducks Unlimited slates dinner. The Chehalem Cultural Center will soon host a celebration of the 64 authors selected recently to be included in the annual Paper Gardens book. Set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 12, the event features the...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy