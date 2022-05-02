Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with 14 rookie free agents. The agreements were announced Monday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Baylor played in 41 games with 14 starts for Oregon State, racking up 1,718 yards on 308 carries (5.6 avg.) with 18 touchdowns while also hauling in 16 receptions for 115 yards (7.2 avg.). Last season, he became the first Beaver to lead the Pac-12 in rushing (1,337 yards) since Steven Jackson in 2003. For his efforts, Baylor was named honorable mention All-America by Phil Steele's College Football while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors from Phil Steele's College Football and The Associated Press.
