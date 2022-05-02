Met Gala 2022: Priscilla Presley, 76, is age defying in a sleek black dress as she poses with Elvis star Austin Butler, 30... after she praised his portrayal of her late ex-husband as 'outstanding'

Priscilla Presley had company on Monday when she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala with Elvis star Austin Butler.

The 76-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley continued to show her support for the 30-year-old actor after she gave his performance as her late ex-husband in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis a rave review just days earlier.

Priscilla stunned at the iconic fashion event in Manhattan by wearing a sleek black dress that made her look years younger than her age.