Met Gala 2022: Priscilla Presley, 76, is age defying in a sleek black dress as she poses with Elvis star Austin Butler, 30... after she praised his portrayal of her late ex-husband as 'outstanding'

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Priscilla Presley had company on Monday when she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala with Elvis star Austin Butler.

The 76-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley continued to show her support for the 30-year-old actor after she gave his performance as her late ex-husband in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis a rave review just days earlier.

Priscilla stunned at the iconic fashion event in Manhattan by wearing a sleek black dress that made her look years younger than her age.

She still has it: Priscilla Presley, 76, stunned in a mostly black ensemble as she walked the carpet at the Met Gala in Manhattan on Monday with Austin Butler, 30, who plays her ex-husband Elvis Presley in a new biopic

